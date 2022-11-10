PHOTAVIA announces launch of the Photavia Education Division

Portrait of Christine Schultz, M. Ed., who joined Photavia as the Director of Education

Christine Schultz, M. Ed., has joined Photavia as the Director of Education for the recently formed Photavia Education Division (PhotaviaED)

This is a still image from a PHOTAVIA short video. This photograph portrays an American sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square in New York City, celebrating the end of World War Two

PHOTAVIA’s very first short documentary video that is now a part of our “A Moment in Time”™ Series.  This photo, “VJ Day in Time Square”, is one of the most iconic photos . . . ever.  Each V-Clip™ video is precisely and intentionally a two-minute visual journey.

A photograph of PhotaviaED Single Page Information Sheet that has a sample of some films including a photo of Marilyn Monroe, Ed Sullivan and The Supremes.

Our team completed a 2022 National Science Foundation (NSF) funded investigatory program where we explored our hypothesis that improving engagement is highly important in education. Attestation by educators and administrators confirmed that concept.

Photavia, producers of short films that engage, entertain, and educate, formally announces the formation of its Education Division called PhotaviaED™

(PHOTAVIA) is a no-brainer to be strategically inserted into a student’s day. I'm excited to share the potential PhotaviaED has to help meet students' needs in today's schools.”
— Christine Schultz B.S.W., M.A.Ed., Director
FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photavia®, creators and producers of short films that engage, entertain, educate, and enhance environments, is pleased to formally announce the formation of its Education Division (PhotaviaED™), to bring the benefits of Photavia to students and teachers K-12, and beyond. The ‘A Moment In Time’ series is highly engaging and interesting, and presented as a valuable addition to the educational process, with a wide variety of categories and historical references that make it a great tool for educators, and student learners of all ages.

Accompanied by the ‘A Moment In Time’™ Series ToolKit: Activity and Guide Book, V-Clips™ can easily enhance or become part of a classroom curriculum. Guiding PhotaviaED™ is Christine Shultz, M.A.Ed., the former Compliance Coordinator at Mainstream Development Educational Group, LLC. Christine is a veteran educator who understands both the process and business of education, an understanding vital to bringing the educational aspects of Photavia’s programming benefits to education.

According to Joe Hausch, president, and CEO of Photavia "When it comes down to it, all of the images we feature are amazing photographic works of art that tell stories on their own. PHOTAVIA has the ability to educate in a very short period of time with the viewer almost unaware that they have just learned quite a bit about our history or a detail about somebody, the artist (photographer) or some famous factoid in less than two minutes. It's magic." Joe continued, "to us, bringing Photavia to younger populations through PhotaviaED is an important step on our journey to change the world and improve the quality of life for children and their families, by providing new tools to educators.”

In a recent interview, Christine stated, “It gives me great satisfaction to work with PhotaviaED™as it provides a gentle, mental timeout from stress and pressure. It can reignite attention and a desire to engage in discussion. The iconic historical image / mini-movie coupled with context and calming original music is a no-brainer to be strategically inserted into a student’s day. I'm excited to share the potential PhotaviaED has to help meet students' needs in today's schools."

About PhotaviaED
(PhotaviaED) is the Education Division of Photavia, creators of time-relevant, all-inclusive media experiences via art, part video experience, part education, with a strong and developing neuroscience focus premised on how pleasant thoughts invoked by iconic photos, original music, and non-agitating information that can be of therapeutic benefit.

The collection of V-Clips, an Ed Tech tool, is constructed and produced based on the tenets of Art and Music Therapy while aligning with Universal Design for Learning, a concept growing in favor in schools and districts across the country. With wellness (stress reduction) and engagement as our two primary goals, we are currently active in discovering more about how PhotaviaED can deliver content that reduces anxiety and the behaviors that can follow while refocusing attention on education as shown by improved outcomes.

For more about PHOTAVIA ED contact:
Christine Schultz B.S.W., M.A.Ed.
Director
262-339-2027
ChristineS@Photavia.net

Photavia 'A Moment in Time' V-Clips™ are built on the iconic imagery of The LIFE Picture Collection

Joe Hausch
PHOTAVIA, LLC
414-628-3976
email us here
You just read:

Contact
Joe Hausch
PHOTAVIA, LLC
414-628-3976
Company/Organization
PHOTAVIA
11660 W. Woods Road
Franklin, Wisconsin, 53132
United States
+1 414-628-3976
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
