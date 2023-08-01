Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) Grants Open Now

The CHIP grant application opened today. With $55.5 million in funding available, CHIP supports the development of affordable housing by paying for water, sewer and stormwater utility improvements and/or waived system development charges for new affordable housing units. Cities, counties or utility districts may apply in partnership with a housing developer.

The application period is open through October 31, 2023 and project requests are limited to $2 million. Program guidelines and more information can be found on the CHIP webpage.

Commerce will be hosting an online CHIP application work session on August 22 at 1:00 PM.

Have questions? Contact Eric Guida, CHIP program manager, by calling 360-0725-3044.