U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals Ranks John Muir Health’s Medical Centers as Best Regional Hospitals

John Muir Health, Walnut Creek Medical Center has at least one nationally ranked service for the 17th straight year.

These recognitions reinforce to our patients and community that they can continue to rely on John Muir Health for the very best care in a range of specialties and conditions.” — Jane Willemsen, Chief Operating Officer, John Muir Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health’s Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers earned the designation of Best Regional Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its annual list of America's Best Hospitals. To earn this distinction, each medical center had to earn at least one national ranking in a specialty or at least seven ratings of “high performing” across the procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

For the 2023-24 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The Walnut Creek Medical Center is ranked second and the Concord Medical Center third out of nearly 50 hospitals in the San Francisco Metro Area, which includes hospitals in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties. The two medical centers are also ranked among the top 20 (Walnut Creek #9 and Concord #18) in the state out of more than 400 hospitals.

“We are very proud and grateful for the continued focus on quality, safety, patient experience and excellence that our physicians, nurses, clinical and support staff, and volunteers demonstrate every day,” said Jane Willemsen, Chief Operating Officer at John Muir Health. “These recognitions reinforce to our patients and community that they can continue to rely on John Muir Health for the very best care in a range of specialties and conditions.”

For the 17th consecutive year, the Walnut Creek Medical Center had at least one service nationally ranked -- one of less than 4% of medical centers across the country that achieved a national ranking. The Walnut Creek Medical Center was nationally ranked in Diabetes & Endocrinology (#37), Obstetrics & Gynecology (#24), and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#47). The medical center also ranked as high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopedics, and Urology. In addition, Walnut Creek was rated as high performing in 15 adult procedures and conditions, including Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, and Stroke.

The Concord Medical Center was ranked as high performing in four specialties, including Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopedics, and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. In addition, the Concord Medical Center was rated as high performing in 15 adult procedures and conditions, including Aortic Valve Surgery, COPD, Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Stroke, and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

“These rankings are a direct reflection of the talent, skills, empathy and teamwork of our clinicians and staff,” said Russell Rodriguez, M.D, Chief Medical Officer at John Muir Health. “This has been a challenging time in health care as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic but our teams are committed to continuing to meet the health care needs of our community.”

"A recent survey of U.S. News users revealed more than four in five (84%) consider a hospital's quality metrics to be important factors when deciding where to seek treatment for a serious medical issue," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs. The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction and other metrics that matter to them."

Between the two medical centers, John Muir Health has more than 800 licensed beds. The Walnut Creek Medical Center also serves as the designated trauma center for Contra Costa County. In addition, the health system offers a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians to care for patients.

The complete rankings and methodology are available at Best Hospitals. To learn more about John Muir Health’s award-winning programs and services, visit: www.johnmuirhealth.com.