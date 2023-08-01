ZEF Energy enters agreement with Power Midwest to stock Kempower Direct Current Fast Chargers
This partnership focuses on ZEF Energy DCFCs powered by Kempower, which makes Power Midwest the first distributor of Kempower products in North America.
With unprecedented demand for EV charging, DCFCs are experiencing dramatic growth. Power Midwest brings knowledge, a quality customer base & support that will expand ZEF Energy’s reach in the market.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEF Energy, an industry-leading electric vehicle (EV) charging software and hardware provider, today announced a new partnership with Power Midwest, a national Level 2 and DC Fast Charger distributor. This partnership agreement centers on the stocking of ZEF Energy DCFCs powered by Kempower, which makes Power Midwest the first distributor of Kempower products in North America.
— Matthew Blackler, CEO at ZEF Energy.
“With unprecedented demand from dealerships, convenience stores, and NEVI projects, fast chargers are experiencing dramatic growth. ” says Matthew Blackler, CEO at ZEF Energy. “Power Midwest brings knowledge, a quality customer base and support that will expand ZEF Energy’s reach in the market.”
In September of 2022, ZEF Energy became Kempower’s first network operator and service provider in the United States. In an industry that’s averaging 12-18 month lead times, this partnership will reduce, and in some cases eliminate, lead times.
“Power Midwest is focused on providing customers with leading products, in stock and at great prices. Our partnership with ZEF Energy and their Kempower chargers is key to keeping this promise,” says Power Midwest’s CEO, Andrew Tjernlund.
Recently Kempower began U.S. based manufacturing operations in North Carolina to comply with the Buy America requirements and deliver on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. In addition to providing the required software platform for Kempower hardware, ZEF Energy also provides the commissioning and on-going service expertise necessary for successful fast-charging projects.
About ZEF Energy: ZEF Energy is a provider for software, hardware and support for Electric Vehicle chargers. ZEF offers one of the smartest and most rugged Level 2 chargers on the market with a focus on revenue grade metering, advanced control, owner reporting, and driver billing and messaging. The ZEF Energy 5-Year Advantage™ included in all EV chargers provides the longest product warranty in the industry with the strongest cell coverage and support.
About Power Midwest: Power Midwest is backed by a fifth generation manufacturer and distributor of electrical equipment selling millions in EV charging equipment every month. Power Midwest stocks thousands of Level 2 and Level 3 chargers in their Minnesota warehouses. They work with architects, engineers and contractors to provide EV chargers across the Midwest and the rest of the US.
About Kempower: Kempower designs and manufactures DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles. They are a team of electric vehicle enthusiasts with a deep understanding of the charging market and a hands-on mentality. Product development and production are based in Finland, with a majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of transportation, from personal cars and commercial vehicles to mining equipment, boats and motorsports. With Kemppi Group’s 70 years’ experience in perfecting DC power supplies, we set the bar high in engineering and user-experience design.
