Logistics Plus Selected as a 2023 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics
It’s the second straight year that Logistics Plus has appeared on Inbound Logistics magazine’s highly anticipated list of top third-party logistics providers.
The world continues to change. But whenever change happens, whatever it is, when it must get there, our customers can count on Logistics Plus to get it there.”ERIE, PA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading supply chain and logistics industry publication. The Top 100 list appears in the Inbound Logistics July 2023 edition and across all content platforms—magazine, digital, web, and apps.
— Jim Berlin
“World-class 3PLs offer innovative and efficient ways to wring every ounce of productivity from enterprise operations,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “Inbound Logistics is pleased to recognize Logistics Plus as a 2023 Top 100 3PL Provider for making the investment in the solutions and expertise that empowered logistics, supply chain, and transportation excellence for customers in 2023.”
Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to our audience’s burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges. IL editors selected this year's class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies. The service providers we selected are companies that, in the opinion of the editors of Inbound Logistics, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience driving efficiency and operational excellence for today’s demand-driven enterprises.
"We are proud to be recognized by Inbound Logistics as a top 100 3PL for a second consecutive year,” said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "I am proud of how our team continues to adapt and grow. The world continues to change. But whenever change happens, whatever it is, when it must get there, our customers can count on Logistics Plus to get it there."
Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to provide the information and solutions enabling companies of all sizes to become demand-driven enterprises by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
