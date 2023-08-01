Cyberize It, LLC Approved as a Remote Online Notarization (RON) and Remote Tangible Notarization Provider in Maine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC, a leading remote online notarization platform, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded approval by the State of Maine to onboard notaries. This milestone achievement further strengthens the company's commitment to providing innovative and secure notary services to individuals and businesses in Maine.
As a technology-driven company, Cyberize It, LLC has consistently strived to revolutionize traditional notarial processes by incorporating cutting-edge digital solutions. By obtaining the approval to onboard notaries in Maine, Cyberize It, LLC is set to play a significant role in streamlining and modernizing the notarization procedures in the state.
"We are delighted to receive this approval from the State of Maine," said Amy Seitz, CEO at Cyberize It, LLC. "This marks an important step in our mission to enhance accessibility and efficiency in notarial services. With our state-of-the-art technology and dedication to security, we aim to simplify the notarization process for both individuals and businesses in Maine."
The approval comes after rigorous evaluation by the Notary Division of the Maine Secretary of State's office, assessing Cyberize It, LLC's capacity to meet the state's strict requirements and standards for notary services. Having met and exceeded these benchmarks, Cyberize It, LLC is now poised to offer a wide range of digital notary solutions that will benefit various sectors, including real estate, legal, finance, and more.
In addition to its digital notary services, Cyberize It, LLC will continue to uphold its commitment to data privacy and security. Utilizing advanced encryption methods and adhering to industry best practices, the company assures its clients that all notarial transactions will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC is an innovative online notary service that leverages technology to simplify the notarization process. By offering a convenient and secure platform, Cyberize It aims to eliminate the challenges associated with finding and meeting with a notary in person. The company is dedicated to making notary services more accessible to individuals and businesses, saving them time and resources. For more information, visit www.cyberizeit.com
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 33 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise®
Amy Seitz
