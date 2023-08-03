Chris Hjelm Strengthens Hinge Global as Newest Board Member
Industry Expert Joins Hinge Global's Board to Drive E-commerce Success for Brands, Retailers and MarketplacesCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hinge Global, the frontrunner in providing innovative eCommerce management and content capabilities for Brands, is thrilled to welcome Chris Hjelm to their esteemed board members. With an exceptional background in digital transformation and retail, Hjelm brings his extensive expertise to further propel Hinge Global's strategic vision and empower businesses in the eCommerce landscape.
Hinge Global has been leading the way in empowering brands and retailers to optimize their online presence, using cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights to drive growth and maximize their potential. Now, with the addition of Chris Hjelm to their board, Hinge Global is reinforcing their commitment to excellence and ensuring their clients' continued success.
Hjelm's impressive career spans three decades, during which he held senior executive positions at top-tier companies like The Kroger Co. and FedEx. As the former CIO of Kroger, Hjelm played a crucial role in spearheading the company's digital transformation strategy, achieving unprecedented success in the eCommerce space. His visionary approach and data-driven decision-making have kept Kroger ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving retail industry.
Dean Seifert, CEO of Hinge Global, expressed his excitement about Hjelm joining the team, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Chris Hjelm to the Hinge Global team. His deep understanding of eCommerce trends and expertise in driving digital transformation align perfectly with our mission. With Chris on board, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering unparalleled results for our clients and staying ahead in the eCommerce ecosystem."
Hjelm's appointment as a board member comes at a time when businesses worldwide are seeking innovative solutions to thrive in the digital landscape. The pandemic has expedited the shift to online shopping, with eCommerce sales reaching a staggering $4.2 trillion in 2020, experiencing a remarkable 27.6% increase compared to the previous year. In this dynamic industry, Hinge Global remains dedicated to helping businesses navigate the eCommerce landscape, achieve sustainable growth, and stay ahead of the competition.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Hjelm stated, "I am honored to join the board of Hinge Global and work closely with an exceptional team. Hinge Global's commitment to data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology perfectly aligns with my passion for driving digital transformation. I am excited to contribute my expertise to further enhance Hinge Global's position as a leader in the eCommerce industry."
With Hjelm's profound experience and forward-thinking mindset, Hinge Global is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging eCommerce trends and provide top-notch solutions to their clients. Hinge Global's proven track record of success, combined with Hjelm's strategic guidance, ensures that the company will continue to disrupt the eCommerce landscape and deliver unparalleled value to their ever-growing client base.
About Hinge Global:
Hinge Global is the leading provider of innovative eCommerce solutions, empowering brands and retailers to optimize their online presence. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Hinge Global helps businesses unlock their full potential in the digital landscape, driving growth and maximizing profitability. With a dedicated team of experts and a commitment to excellence, Hinge Global remains at the forefront of eCommerce innovation.
