HINGE Axis Fully Automates Profit Calculations for Amazon Seller Central
HINGE Axis now provides automated Profit Reporting for Amazon sellers, delivering financial transparency and improved operational efficiency.CINCINNATI, OH, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To run a successful eCommerce business, managers need to be aware of their products' gross margins and their overall profitability so that they can control costs, allocate advertising and promotions appropriately, and prevent unwanted surprises.
Unfortunately for businesses selling on the Amazon marketplace, tracking down their costs, and calculating profitability is extremely tedious. On Amazon Seller Central, businesses have to download a flat file, convert it to Excel, then insert pivot tables, just to begin the process. It's not surprising that many Amazon businesses - even highly sophisticated sellers - have no idea what the profit margins are for each of their products.
Here are a few quotes from Amazon sellers describing their challenges:
- "I want to be smart about planning my holiday promotions but I don't want to get upside-down with my prices. Amazon does not make it easy to figure out the profit for my products."
-"I can't figure out whether I should sell with FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon) or FBM (Fulfillment By Merchant). I'm frustrated that I can't easily get the costs for each option."
-"Amazon has no idea what your expenses are, so you’ll have to figure out your profit yourself."
HINGE AXIS AUTOMATICALLY GENERATES AMAZON PROFIT REPORTS
HINGE Axis, the cutting-edge Amazon seller software, has released a new feature called the HINGE Axis Profit Analyzer. Subscribers to HINGE Axis can easily see the product profit margins for every item in their catalog. The automated profit report incorporates all the Amazon fees (including fulfillment fees), product returns, Amazon advertising costs, Amazon promotions, and reimbursements. The sellers' product Cost of Goods (COGS) can be uploaded in bulk to HINGE Axis via the Product "Import" feature of the Axis Product Hub. HINGE Axis Profit Analyzer also displays a consolidated Profit and Loss (P&L) statement for the seller's entire Amazon store, including all charges and credits from Amazon. The interactive dashboard allows users to select their date range, enabling businesses to track their profitability by year, quarter, month, and even by week.
ABOUT HINGE AXIS
HINGE Axis was built by former Amazon executives, harnessing over 200 collective years of Amazon experience. HINGE Axis is a comprehensive Amazon management software, delivering automated business analytics, third-party seller tracking, product review requests, listing content management, account health alerts, and more. HINGE Axis helps hundreds of brands, distributors, and eCommerce agencies scale their Amazon business and automate their operational processes.
