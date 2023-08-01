Advanced Industrial Devices announces the opening of its new Advanced Response Command Center - Welcome to “The ARCC”

Advanced Industrial Devices Logo

Advanced Industrial Devices

Advanced Industrial Devices is opening a new command center called The ARCC.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES , August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
AID’s Advanced Response Command Center represents an extraordinary leap forward for our customers and AID’s commitment to service.

No matter the location or the time of day, the ARCC is an extension of our regional service centers. With unmatched experience and the latest technology at their fingertips, our team of experts can provide 24/7 assistance, to customers anywhere in the world. No other drive manufacturer can match the support that originates in our Command Center.

Another factor making this team even more impactful is our DriveLynx SCADA solution. As more and more DriveLynx units are delivered to our customers, we can help remotely monitor, troubleshoot, and manage assets, on their job sites. State of the art telemetry and secure data access allow the AID team to optimize performance and prioritize our customer needs. Whether we’re addressing an issue remotely or dispatching technicians to the field, this unique combination means quick and impactful solutions.

Whether we’re in the field or responding from the ARCC, your needs become our needs. The AID team is truly obsessed with serving our customers. To learn more about the new ARCC and how it can help your company, please visit our website.

COMPANY OVERVIEW:
AID has been in business for 40 years, serving a wide variety of businesses. Offering best-in-class VFD packages, controllers, and automation solutions, AID serves industries such as Oil & Gas, Rental Equipment, HVAC, Agriculture, Construction, Dewatering, and Mining & Aggregates. For more details, you can visit their website at www.aidusa.com.

Chris Calvert
Advanced Industrial Devices
+1 918-388-1556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Advanced Industrial Devices announces the opening of its new Advanced Response Command Center - Welcome to “The ARCC”

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Chris Calvert
Advanced Industrial Devices
+1 918-388-1556
Company/Organization
Diane White PR
6326 South Sandusky Ave
Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74136
United States
+1 918-770-3905
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Advanced Industrial Devices announces the opening of its new Advanced Response Command Center - Welcome to “The ARCC”
The Number of Women Working in Technology is On the Decline
As Cybercrime Soars in 2023, Texas Software Company Red Maple Offers Key Solutions for Retailers
View All Stories From This Author