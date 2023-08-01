Advanced Industrial Devices announces the opening of its new Advanced Response Command Center - Welcome to “The ARCC”
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES , August 1, 2023
AID’s Advanced Response Command Center represents an extraordinary leap forward for our customers and AID’s commitment to service.
No matter the location or the time of day, the ARCC is an extension of our regional service centers. With unmatched experience and the latest technology at their fingertips, our team of experts can provide 24/7 assistance, to customers anywhere in the world. No other drive manufacturer can match the support that originates in our Command Center.
Another factor making this team even more impactful is our DriveLynx SCADA solution. As more and more DriveLynx units are delivered to our customers, we can help remotely monitor, troubleshoot, and manage assets, on their job sites. State of the art telemetry and secure data access allow the AID team to optimize performance and prioritize our customer needs. Whether we’re addressing an issue remotely or dispatching technicians to the field, this unique combination means quick and impactful solutions.
Whether we’re in the field or responding from the ARCC, your needs become our needs. The AID team is truly obsessed with serving our customers. To learn more about the new ARCC and how it can help your company, please visit our website.
COMPANY OVERVIEW:
AID has been in business for 40 years, serving a wide variety of businesses. Offering best-in-class VFD packages, controllers, and automation solutions, AID serves industries such as Oil & Gas, Rental Equipment, HVAC, Agriculture, Construction, Dewatering, and Mining & Aggregates. For more details, you can visit their website at www.aidusa.com.
