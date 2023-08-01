Merichem Company Launches “Standard LO-CAT®” H2S Removal System
Standard LO-CAT® is a lower operating cost solution to replace the high operating cost of scavengers, while providing faster unit completion. Merichem Company announces today the launch of the new Standard LO-CAT® system. This solution fits particularly well in the midstream and renewables markets but can be used to treat lower pressure gas streams containing up to 2 Long Ton Per Day (LTPD) of Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) and less then 15 pounds per square in gauge (psig), and up to 4 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) up to 7.5 volume percent of H2S. The new standard design specifically addresses the need for a lower cost, faster solution for Merichem's clients and includes pre-configured options for varying gas flowrates and is easily duplicated where more sulfur removal capacity is required.
By reconfiguring our LO-CAT® technology for midstream and renewables, the Standard LO-CAT® addresses market expectations for faster unit delivery and lower capital cost to complement LO-CAT®’s low operating expenses. The Standard LO-CAT® provides a complete design including a full 3D model as well as all engineering and procurement information. Full procurement of equipment and materials can begin immediately after placement of a purchase order, dramatically shortening the time required to supply this system.
Standard LO-CAT® is a reconfiguration of Merichem’s exclusive LO-CAT® Sulfur Recovery Technology, a patented liquid redox system that uses a chelated iron solution to convert H2S into innocuous, elemental sulfur. Developed by ARI Technologies, Inc. in 1978 and acquired by Merichem in 2001, the LO-CAT® process has undergone continuous improvements to give it the ability to handle a wide variety of H2S containing gas streams economically and reliably for numerous industries with low operating costs, no liquid waste streams, and significant turndown capability.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased demand to reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, and minimize maintenance. By reconfiguring our LO-CAT® technology for midstream and renewables, the Standard LO-CAT® addresses market expectations for faster unit completion and lower capital cost to complement LO-CAT’s low operating expenses,” said Jim Aiello, Managing Director of Sales & Technology Licensing, Merichem Company. “Standard LO-CAT® is a lower operating cost solution to replace the high operating cost of scavengers, while providing faster unit completion.”
About Merichem Company
Merichem® is a global leader in full-service sulfur removal, caustic treating and spent caustic treatment technologies. Merichem also provides spent caustic handling services as an alternative to technology solutions. Serving customers worldwide, its deep expertise and comprehensive capabilities encompass design and engineering, fabrication, research and testing, logistics, implementation and technical support. Merichem's reputation stands on principles of
proven performance, unsurpassed expertise and an uncommon commitment to its customers.
