PETZOO Launch A Compiled List Of The Current 10 Most Popular Dog Instagram Threads Accounts From Around The World

Sandgate, Queensland – Australian-based PETZOO has launched its compiled list of the current 10 most popular Dog Instagram Threads Accounts from around the world and has included the list on its popular blog.

This content is intended to help dog lovers easily find a diverse range of dog accounts on the new platform that they can follow and interact with, such as specific dog breeds, popular online dogs from across social media and dog rating accounts.

A spokesperson from PETZOO said, “Instagram Threads has been around for less than a week yet and has had massive traction with 30 million downloads on the first day. The best part of Threads is we are seeing unique and interesting content. This includes content for dog lovers. We have scoured Instagram Threads and found the best 10 dog accounts on the platform that you should follow if you are a lover of cute dogs!”

Top 10 Dog Instagram Threads Accounts

The online Pet Store PETZOO’s top 10 dog Instagram Threads accounts include:

Menswear Dog (@mensweardog)

Menswear Dog, a Shiba Inu named Bodhi, is a fashion-forward pup. With his impeccable style and dapper outfits, he has amassed a following of 18,000 fashion enthusiasts.

Doodle Dogs (@doodledogsclub)

Doodle Dogs is a vibrant and welcoming community on Threads with a following of 19,000 who are dedicated to celebrating the adorable and lovable world of Doodle dogs. From Labradoodles to Goldendoodles and everything in between, the account wants to share the unique personalities of these delightful crossbreeds.

Crusoe the Dachshund (@crusoe_dachshund)

Crusoe the Dachshund is a social media sensation with over 38,000 Threads followers. This pup showcases his creative costumes, funny videos, and travels, making him a fan favourite.

Magnus The Therapy Dog (@magnusthetherapydog)

Magnus the Therapy Dog is a heart-warming Threads account with 60,000 followers dedicated to sharing the journey of a therapy dog and his impact on people’s lives. Magnus, a gentle and compassionate Golden Retriever, brings comfort and joy to those in need through his therapy work.

Harlow, Indiana, and Reese (@harlowandsage)

With 58,000 followers, this account celebrates the unique friendship between Harlow, a Weimaraner, and Indiana and Reese, two miniature Dachshunds. The account is filled with heart-warming images and videos of their adventures.

Loki the Wolfdog (@loki)

With 76,000 followers, a mix of Husky, Malamute, and Arctic Wolf, Loki is the epitome of an adventure dog. His account captures his wilderness adventures with his owner, showing off the beautiful landscapes of Colorado and beyond.

Shinjiro Ono (@marutaro)

Maru is a Shiba Inu from Japan who has gained a massive following of 103,000. His expressive face and adorable outfits are what have made his account so popular.

DogOfIG (@dogsofinstagram)

DogsofInstagram is another popular Threads account with 145,000 followers. Featuring dogs of all breeds and sizes, this account showcases the diverse world of the furry companions.

Doug the Pug (itsdougthepug)

With 171,000 followers, known as the “King of Pop Culture”, Doug the Pug is famous for his hilarious and often relatable videos.

WeRateDogs (@weratedogs)

With 352,000 followers, WeRateDogs, is where people submit pictures of their pets, and this account will rate them in a fun way.

