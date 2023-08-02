Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Launches Equity-Focused Leadership Grants to Foster Inclusive and Diverse Nonprofit Leaders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its new Equity-Focused Leadership grants. This new initiative aims to cultivate inclusive, diverse, and equitable leadership within the nonprofit sector by supporting organizations that prioritize the development of Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+, and adults with disabilities aspiring to lead transformative change in their communities.
Since its inception in 2005, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation has been a driving force in empowering nonprofit leaders in Denver and across Colorado through the Livingston Fellowship. For nearly two decades, the Foundation has provided financial support to senior-level leaders, who enrich their leadership through unique learning experiences. Today, the Livingston Fellowship network stands as a testament to the impact of dedicated, action-oriented leaders striving for equity and combating structural racism within nonprofit organizations.
Recognizing the pressing need for greater diversity at the executive level within the nonprofit sector, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is introducing the Equity-Focused Leadership grants to address this disparity. Grants of up to $10,000 each, will be awarded to six (6) organizations rooted in and dedicated to supporting BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and/or individuals with disabilities aspiring to assume leadership roles in the nonprofit sector.
Eligible organizations must be Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits or fiscally sponsored entities, operating primarily within Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, or Jefferson counties with a primary mission that includes leadership development of adults who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and/or people with disabilities. Preference will be given to organizations with a majority of senior leaders (both staff and board) identifying as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and/or individuals with disabilities.
"Bonfils-Stanton has a long-held belief that the greatest assets of the nonprofit sector are its leaders, " said Chrissy Deal, Director, Leadership, Arts & Social Change Grants at Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. “By investing in programs that support rising leaders from historically excluded communities, we hope to foster a more inclusive and vibrant nonprofit sector that creates systems change."
The grant selection process will be overseen by a panel comprised of Bonfils-Stanton Foundation staff and community members. Proposals will be evaluated based on culturally relevant methods to support leaders, degree and depth of community involvement in identifying and addressing aspiring leaders' needs, centering underrepresented communities in program design, potential for the program to cultivate leaders who champion systems change, and an organizational commitment to fair wages for program staff and collaborators.
The application period for Equity-Focused Leadership grants will run from August 2 to September 5, 2023. Final funding decisions are expected to be announced by early October 2023.
For more information about Equity-Focused Leadership grants and Bonfils-Stanton Foundation's commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive nonprofit leadership, please visit https://bonfils-stantonfoundation.org/
Bonfils-Stanton Foundation believes that extraordinary arts and leadership are key to building a vibrant Denver. Every day, the Foundation strategically invests in imagination and innovation, because cultivating the creative spark is vital to making our community an exciting place where people want to live, work and thrive. Since its founding, the Foundation has distributed over $88 million in charitable contributions. Visit bonfils-stantonfoundation.org for additional information.
Bonfils-Stanton Foundation believes that extraordinary arts and leadership are key to building a vibrant Denver. Every day, the Foundation strategically invests in imagination and innovation, because cultivating the creative spark is vital to making our community an exciting place where people want to live, work and thrive. Since its founding, the Foundation has distributed over $88 million in charitable contributions. Visit bonfils-stantonfoundation.org for additional information.
