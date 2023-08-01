Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Supports Denver Arts and Culture with Over $2 Million in Grants
Foundation approves $1 million grant to future Loretto Heights Theatre development in Denver’s Southwest Neighborhood
By supporting both established and emerging initiatives, we aim to make the arts accessible to everyone in Denver, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant cultural scene.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is pleased to announce its latest round of grant awards, totaling over $2 million, continuing the foundation’s commitment to the arts and to enriching the lives of Denver residents. These grants provide crucial support to a diverse range of organizations, strengthening Denver's cultural landscape and promoting accessibility to arts and culture for all.
— Gina Ferrari, Director of Grants at Bonfils-Stanton Foundation
The largest grant from July’s board meeting was awarded to Denver Civic Arts Foundation in support of the future Loretto Heights theatre renovations in Denver’s Harvey Park Neighborhood, a diverse community that lacks a robust performing arts center. The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s pledge over four years ($250,000 each year) is an important lead gift from private philanthropy and reflects the foundation’s new strategic framework priority to support creative space needs, especially for historically under-resourced communities.
"Nurturing the arts and culture community is at the heart of our foundation's mission," said Gina Ferrari, Director of Grants at Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. "We are always excited to see the positive impact of our grants on these incredible organizations and the communities they serve. By supporting both established and emerging initiatives, we aim to make the arts accessible to everyone in Denver, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant cultural scene."
In addition to the $1 million grant to Denver Civics Arts Foundation, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation awarded grants that support both established and emerging initiatives, such as:
Colorado Public Radio
$10,000 to support Off the Walls: A CPR Original Podcast
Denver Brass
$10,000 for general operating support
Denver Salsa Bachata Congress
$7,500 for general operating support
Denver Children's Choir
$13,500 for general operating support
Diversity in the Arts Internship (hosted by Art Students League of Denver)
$120,000 total ($40,000 annually for 3 years) for general operating support
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts
$15,000 for general operating support
Equity in Arts Education (Administrator: Think 360 Arts)
$600,000 total ($200,000 annually for 3 years) to support a new strategic framework initiative
Presenting Denver
$8,000 for general operating support
Rocky Mountain Arts Association
$20,000 for general operating support
Vision Box
$20,000 to support the production of A Queer Collection: 3 Gay Plays
Bonfils-Stanton Foundation gives multi-year support to organizations that continue to provide robust, accessible programming for our diverse Denver communities. This cycle’s ongoing support includes:
Art Students League of Denver
$30,000 (year 3 of 3) for general operating support
Arts in Society (Administrator: RedLine Contemporary Art)
$200,000 (year 3 of 3) to support cross-sector work through the arts across Colorado
Colorado Ballet
$60,000 (year 3 of 3) for general operating support
Colorado Photographic Art Center
$23,000 (year 3 of 3) for general operating support
Community-Minded Dance
$15,000 (year 2 of 3) for general operating support
Denver Art Museum
$350,000 (year 9 of 10) to support Vision 2021: North Building Renovation
Levitt Pavilion Denver
$30,000 (year 3 of 3) for general operating support
Mexican Cultural Center
$25,000 (year 3 of 3) for general operating and to support the Latin Beats Program
Museum of Contemporary Art Denver
$60,000 (year 3 of 3) for general operating support
Phamaly Theatre Company
$30,000 (year 2 of 3) for general operating support
Youth on Record
$30,000 (year 2 of 3) for general operating support
Bonfils-Stanton Foundation values the importance of the arts in creating a vibrant Denver. By investing in Denver's artistic ecosystem and cultural landscape, Bonfils-Stanton aims to inspire an enduring sense of creativity and community, making the city a thriving hub for artistic innovation and cultural enrichment.
For more information about the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and its grant programs, please visit www.bonfils-stantonfoundation.org.
About Bonfils-Stanton Foundation:
Bonfils-Stanton Foundation believes that extraordinary arts and leadership are key to building a vibrant Denver. Every day, the Foundation strategically invests in imagination and innovation, because cultivating the creative spark is vital to making our community an exciting place where people want to live, work and thrive. Since its founding, the Foundation has distributed over $88 million in charitable contributions. Visit bonfils-stantonfoundation.org for additional information.
