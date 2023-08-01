New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Opens 2024 Competition for Entries
2024 TV & Film Awards Launches 8 New Categories Mirroring Dynamic Changes in Content Creation
Our partnership with WaterBear Network honors storytellers who are using their talents to save our planet”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 New York Festivals® Television & Film Awards is open for entries.
— Rose Anderson, SVP, Executive Director, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
New York Festivals TV & Film Awards celebrates groundbreaking storytelling and honors the rich diversity of content created by today's visionary storytellers for global audiences across all viewing platforms. Since 1957, the competition has celebrated excellence and innovation across all genres, keeping pace with industry-wide developments and global trends.
“Our categories for investigative journalism and nonfiction series documentaries and social justice across all genres recognize how individual actions can change the world and the ability of the human spirit to triumph over adversity, said Rose Anderson, SVP, Executive Director, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards. “Our partnership with WaterBear Network honors storytellers who are using their talents to save our planet. For the first time, Mystery, SciFi/Fantasy/Horror, Reality TV Drama, Event Venue Experience and Short Form content creators can now take their places at the podium as well.”
For the 2024 competition, NYF’s TV & Film Awards has a new look and adds eight categories, mirroring dynamic shifts in the TV & Film landscape.
Reality TV Drama Special, SciFi/Fantasy/Horror, and Mystery join the roster in Entertainment and Short Form Documentary films are now part of the robust Documentary offerings. Event Venue Experience puts the spotlight on brand engagement productions.
News Reports/Features includes Editorial/Viewpoint News Feature, offering a fresh perspective on current affairs and provocative insights. Sports Feature gives a nod to the wide range of today’s popular reporting. Lighting Design for Promos recognizes the importance of that craft in messaging.
View the TV & Film Awards comprehensive roster of categories, visit https://www.tvf.newyorkfestivals.com/.
The 2023 NYF TV & Film Awards winners were honored in a virtual ceremony on April 18th during the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Anchored from New York City’s Lincoln Center, over 160 teams sent their acceptances from around the world. Among the winners: Al Jazeera English, Zinc Media Group, Telemundo, Peaky Blinders, Marie Antoinette, BBC Studios, PBS, Paramount+, Terra Mater Studios, CBS, ESPN, ZDF, FOX, Globo TV, CNA, NHK, DW, Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, IMAX, ITV, Sky News, Lion TV, and ABC.
Special vignettes featured industry leaders who shared what motivates their passion to create award-winning work. View the 2023 Storytellers Gala.
The 2024 TV & Film Awards Storytellers Gala will be streamed on April 16th during the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas. This is the 14th year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show.
The deadline to enter the 2024 Television & Film Awards competition is December 31, 2023.
To view entry details and competition rules and regulations and a complete list of the Television & Film Awards 2024 categories, visit https://www.tvf.newyorkfestivals.com/.
All Entries in the 2024 competition will be judged online and screened by NYF’s TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of 300+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased on the TV & Film Awards winners gallery.
To view the 2023 TV & Film Awards winner’s showcase visit: https://www.tvf.newyorkfestivals.com/.
About NAB Show
The 2024 NAB Show will be held April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
