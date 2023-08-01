Announcing a New Society for Wine Enthusiast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphis Wine Society is delighted to toast its official launch on August 7, 2023. This new alliance will bring together wine enthusiast from the Memphis community and beyond. The society aims to celebrate fine wines, while cultivating a close-knit community of connoisseurs, industry affiliates, and young enthusiasts.
Founded by Norbert Mede, Memphis Wine Society presents an all-encompassing package for its members. "We are more than just a wine society; we are a community that welcomes everyone from experienced sommeliers to young enthusiasts just beginning their wine journey," said Mede. "With access to expert knowledge, industry events, and networking opportunities, our society is an ideal platform for anyone interested in enhancing their wine experience.”
The perks of membership transcend the traditional 'wine club' experience, offering much more than exclusive wines. The society provides a comprehensive suite of benefits including access to world-class guest speakers, wine education classes, wine concierge services, premier wine events, networking opportunities, as well as monthly wine newsletters and podcasts meticulously curated for members.
Society members can select from a variety of membership tiers, each offering unique benefits:
Legacy Membership - $10,000 lifetime membership that can be assigned to another individual for succession planning.
Bacchus Membership - $1500 per year for an individual or $2750 per year for a household.
Master Membership - $2500 per year for an individual or $4500 per year for a household.
Vinebird Membership - $250 per year for students or young individuals between 21 to 30 years. To qualify, members will need to provide volunteer hours for a minimum of 200 hours per year, assisting with event execution, marketing support, handling member inquiries, and other administrative functions.
Affiliate Membership - $750 per year for wine industry affiliates such as restaurants, bars, etc.
Note: Household memberships are for two people residing at the same address.
For more information on how to join the Memphis Wine Society, visit our website at www.memphiswinesociety.com or contact our membership services at info@memphiswinesociety.com.
About Memphis Wine Society
The mission of The Memphis Wine Society is to EDUCATE, ADVOCATE, and ENJOY wine. We strive to provide exceptional experiences for our members and industry professionals through monthly wine events, social gatherings, educational opportunities and mixers. By bringing people of all walks of life together to taste and learn about different types of wine, we aim to increase knowledge, appreciation and consumption of unique and quality wines. Our society is dedicated to advocating for the wine industry in the greater Memphis metro area including Northern Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas, by lobbying for reasonable wine-related laws, promoting responsible consumption, acting as a central hub for wine-related activities, and supporting the growth of local wineries and wine centric businesses. Through our efforts, we aim to create an increased culture of appreciation and respect for this remarkable and diverse beverage. We will put Memphis on the international wine map as a place of great wine culture.
Memphis Wine Society
+1 650-465-8040
info@memphiswinesociety.com