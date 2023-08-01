South Africa Baby Food Market anticipated to reach US$864.5 million by 2027
South Africa's baby food market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.89% to reach a market size of US$864.499 million in 2027.
Baby food demand in South Africa is driven by the growing number of working mothers with infants and the surge in the need for convenient, nutritious options compatible with their busy schedules. ”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the South Africa Baby Food Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$864.499 million by 2027.
The demand for baby food in South Africa is primarily driven by the growing strength of working mothers with infants and the surge in the need for convenient, nutritious options compatible with their busy schedules. Additionally, an environment conducive to education, which emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition in early childhood development, further propels the growth of the baby food market.
Baby food is a special category of nutrition, meticulously formulated with a balanced composition to simulate the qualities of specially prepared food item that is soft and easy to consume, specifically designed for human infants aged between six months and two years. This category excludes breastmilk and infant formula, that are primary nutrition sources in the earlier months.
In contrast to the factors driving the growth of the South Africa baby food market, the market also faces challenges stemming from consumer preferences for fresh and home-cooked food and the relatively high product cost of certain baby food options. These factors may influence some parents to opt for homemade baby food solutions or traditional dietary practices, potentially limiting the growth of the commercially processed baby food market in the country.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in August 2022, Mr Price, a prominent value fashion and homeware retailer in South Africa, enhanced its baby product range by launching standalone stores dedicated specifically to baby items. Also, in May 2022, Libstar invested in the emerging baby food manufacturer, Umatie. In addition, Libstar has initiated an incubator project named Libstar Nova.
Additionally, in March 2021, Nestlé unveiled the introduction of eco-friendly lids and scoops, derived from sugar cane and its byproduct, which will be used across a variety of its nutritional products designed for infants and children.
The South Africa baby food market based on type of products is categorized into two major segments namely organic baby food and inorganic baby food. Organic baby food excludes genetically modified food products that are produced using synthetic chemicals.
The South African baby food market based on product types has been classified into dried baby food, milk formula, prepared baby food, and others. Dried baby food consists of dehydrated meals that are rehydratable. Milk formula caters to infants who may not be able to receive breastfeeding and need an alternative nutrition source. The prepared baby food encompasses an array of ready-to-eat meals for babies, simplifying meal preparation for caregivers.
Based on distribution channels, the South Africa baby food market is primarily categorized into online and offline channels. The online channel involves the sale and distribution of baby food products through various e-commerce platforms and websites. On the other hand, the offline channel includes traditional supermarkets, pharmacies, and specialty baby stores, catering to customers who prefer in-person shopping experiences.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the South Africa baby food market have been covered and analyzed. These include Nestle, Rooted Naturals, Bumbles Baby Food, Abbott, The Baby Food Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Tiger Brands, and Lactalis among other significant market players in the region.
The market research study segments the South Africa baby food market as following:
• By Type
o Organic Baby Food
o Non-Organic Baby Food
• By Product
o Dried Baby Food
o Milk Formula
o Prepared Baby Food
o Others
• By Channel
o Online
o Offline
