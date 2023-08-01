Rohrer Aesthetics to Host Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour Conference in New York City
Rohrer Aesthetics will host its east coast Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour conference in New York City on September 29-30, 2023.
We are confident that attendees will leave the Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetic Tour with the knowledge and tools they need to take their practices to the next level”HOMEWOOD, AL, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading manufacturer of aesthetic medical devices, today announced that it will host its east coast Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour conference in New York City on September 29-30, 2023. The conference will bring together leading experts in the aesthetic industry to discuss the latest trends and technologies, and provide attendees with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive aesthetic marketplace.
— NJ Wazaney, CEO, Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings
“Following our successful West Coast conference in April, we are excited to bring the Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour to New York City,” said NJ Wazaney, CEO of Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings. “This is a great opportunity for aesthetic professionals to learn from the best in the business and to network with other like-minded individuals. We are confident that attendees will leave the conference with the knowledge and tools they need to take their practices to the next level.”
The Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour is a two-day event that will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and sessions on a wide range of topics, including:
• How to identify untapped potential in your practice
• How to integrate energy-based technologies into your practice
• How to maximize the effectiveness of your laser, light, and RF devices
• How to create a patient-centric experiences
• How to market your practice more effectively
The world-class keynote presenters include: Dr. Shelia Barbarino, Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Alan Durkin, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Julie Russak, Dermatologic Surgeon, and Kelly Hermans, CRNA Aesthetics.
In addition to the educational programming, the Blue Ocean Aesthetics Tour will also feature a networking reception and hands-on demonstrations where attendees can learn about the latest products and services from Rohrer Aesthetics.
“Hosting The Aesthetics Tour conference is a great opportunity for us to connect with our community, share our latest innovations, and learn from each other,” said Mark Rohrer, President, Rohrer Aesthetics.
Registration for the Blue Ocean Aesthetics Tour is now open. For more information or to register, please visit www.theaestheticstour.com.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry.
Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
