Adobe Care & Wellness Expands Adding Three New Locations
Updates Company Name and Brand as Organization Expands Nationally
Our mission at Adobe Population Health is to continue to positively impact the lives we touch and one way to do this is to expand our footprint nationally to reach more lives.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adobe Care & Wellness, an innovative care management company, announced an expansion with the addition of three offices this year in Kingman, Ariz., Las Vegas and Reno, Nev. joining the company’s headquarters in Phoenix. As part of an aggressive expansion, the company has also updated its name and brand to Adobe Population Health, a better description of its broad care management service offering supporting Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial insurance members.
Adobe provides interventional care management services across multiple states through a hybrid care model delivering whole-person care. By combining proprietary risk stratification and health risk assessment with virtual and in-home care delivery, Adobe gathers a complete picture of at-risk members, coordinating seamlessly with primary care while addressing social determinants, improving outcomes and lowering costs. Applying the human touch, Adobe develops real relationships forging a pathway forward and improving both the human and health condition of each member. Since opening in 2017, Adobe Population Health has grown from 12 employees and one office to approximately 300 employees in seven offices across the Southwest. The company now provides healthcare solution services to more than 200,000 lives.
“We are so excited to announce our new name and brand that reflects the roots of our organization and the depth of services we provide our partners and the community,” said Jayme Ambrose, chief executive officer. “Our mission at Adobe Population Health is to continue to positively impact the lives we touch and one way to do this is to expand our footprint nationally to reach more lives.”
Adobe Population Health builds trusted relationships by meeting members where they feel safe and comfortable, in their own homes (or as we like to say, their adobe). Beyond identifying at-risk populations, Adobe proactively intervenes through a customized data-driven approach meeting compliance requirements by closing care gaps, addressing social determinants and supporting transitional care management. Adobe does more than check a box; the innovative Adobe Care Management Model delivers whole-person care that changes lives.
About Adobe Population Health
Since 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting 200,000 members across multiple states. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach addressing social determinants first so that a member’s health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit www.adobepophealth.com/.
