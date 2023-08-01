AjMadison Introduces A Luxurious Magazine to Guide Homeowners with Helpful Tips on Appliances
EINPresswire.com/ -- AJ Madison, the industry’s foremost appliance authority, is pleased to announce that its new 96-page magazine, focused on home appliances, is hot off the printing press. The publication has a retail value of $17.95 and is available for free in the company’s three showroom locations: Brooklyn, New York, Tysons Corner, Virginia, and Miami, Florida, as well as online. The glossy magazine looks at appliances in-depth to help homeowners learn what is available across brands, with beautiful presentations representing recent customer projects. The editorial focuses on smart technology, customization, and home entertainment. It also serves as design inspiration. Readers will explore tips on planning for a new kitchen or laundry room and discover the advantage of purchasing energy-efficient, smart technology appliances. Whether it’s a refrigerator that can reduce food waste, a dishwasher with a heat-free, chemical-free drying system, or a washing machine that can track consumption data, using new smart technology appliances reduces waste, and conserve resources for homeowners. This publication delves into appliance details to make life easier for entertaining and daily living. AjMadison represents over 150 top-choice brands that homeowners may wish to consider when ordering new appliances to take advantage of energy-savings initiatives that are in place across the country.
“The way consumers shop today is vastly different from a decade ago,” affirms Jessica Petrino Ball, the editorial director of AjMadison. “People are conducting extensive research efforts on appliances to make informed decisions on what to purchase as they update their kitchen, laundry room, guest suite, or outdoor entertaining space. This magazine gives consumers a luxury and value-driven guide to assist them with their selection process. Homeowners can also take inspiration from the photography throughout the magazine that represents pleasing design choices and the latest news regarding innovative amenities in luxury appliances.”
Aj The Appliance Journal offers advice on how to navigate the appliance selection process. The new magazine is full of ideas and helpful information, from customizing appliances to suit one’s specific design and color scheme in a luxury kitchen. One cool topic is refrigeration. Pioneering technology and thoughtful engineering make today’s refrigerators economical and environmentally friendly. High-tech enhancements include features that allow homeowners to sync their calendar with their smart fridge or have a remote look inside when planning menus, taking inventory, or compiling grocery lists. Smart refrigerators offer true peace of mind for remodelers with multiple residences—especially for wine collectors seeking long-term storage of their favorite vintages.
“Induction is an important topic for homeowners as they update their kitchens, and for this reason, induction makes our hot list in this new issue,” states Amy Chernoff, the vice president of marketing for AjMadison, who is also editor-in-chief of the magazine. “There is an induction fast-cooking product for every space and budget. Because of the rapid response of the electromagnetic cycle, one can shave up to 50 percent off the average cooking time. AjMadison carries the widest selection of home appliances. Homeowners can explore over 200 induction ranges and cooktops on the company’s website representing over 30 different brands.”
Consumers can pick up a copy of the new magazine at these three locations: AjMadison’s 16,000 square-foot flagship showroom in Brooklyn, at 3605 13th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218, which services the tri-state area of New York and bordering states; in Metropolitan Washington, D.C. at 8500 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Virginia 22182 and in Miami, Florida at the new 8,500 square-foot showroom, located at 2983 NE 163rd Street, in Sunny Isles.
About AjMadison
With three showroom locations in the USA and over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority and Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online appliance retailer, with over 8,000 trade partners catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its IN STOCK PROMISE™, the company’s commitment to having an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and trade partners alike. In November 2022, the Ask The Appliance Experts Podcast with AjMadison Pro was launched, featuring educational topics for design, and building trades. For more information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com.
