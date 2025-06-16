Ambar Announces Ambar Unlimited, An Enhanced Loyalty Program

Ambar Loyalty Program

The award-winning Balkan restaurant, with three locations in Metropolitan D.C. and Chicago, unveils a rewards program that keeps giving to diners.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder & CEO of Street Guys Hospitality Ivan Iricanin is pleased to introduce Ambar Unlimited, an exclusive loyalty program designed to reward guests for every dining experience enjoyed at Ambar. Points are earned by savoring the Balkan fare at any of the three Washington locations: Ambar Shaw at 1547 7th Street, NW, 20001, Ambar Capitol Hill at 523 8th Street, SE, 20003, Ambar Clarendon at 2901 Wilson Blvd, 22201 in Arlington, Virginia, and the new Ambar Chicago located at 700 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654. One can join by visiting https://ambarrestaurant.com/ to choose a preferred location on the Toast platform and then click on the Rewards page to create an account. Those who sign up receive a 50-point signup bonus. Every bite and every dollar spent at Ambar earns a guest one point, and each member becomes eligible for culinary perks at the restaurant.Photo here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7fo98812h1zgg2hpafnd2/Wine-Ambar-Loyalty-perk.jpg?rlkey=pdkrmjpa6gnw5pxxwvi5pdi90&dl=0 Ambar is an award-winning concept renowned for its Dining Without Limits experience. Guests at the restaurant enjoy a set-price dining option, inviting them to try everything on the menu for one fixed price, $49.99 per person at dinner service. The restaurant has captured numerous awards for its exceptional Balkan cuisine and service from Washington-area publications such as The Washington Post, Northern Virginia Magazine, Washingtonian, Washington City Paper, OpenTable, TripAdvisor, and the Michelin Guide. Ambar is the first of its kind to appear in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant is recognized for delivering a true ‘Balkan Experience’, surpassing an epic milestone for Eastern European cuisine and catapulting the restaurant to the top of the international scene. Serving lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, Ambar’s menu highlights the best dishes from each region throughout the Balkan Peninsula, including slow-cooked items from the Northern region of Serbia, grilled specialties from Southern Serbia, as well as seafood specialties from the Mediterranean coast of Montenegro and Croatia. These dishes are presented artfully, with modern combinations that uniquely deliver flavor profiles.With this new Ambar Unlimited program, diners can unlock a 10 percent cashback option towards an upcoming dining experience at Ambar once they have gathered 100 points. Additionally, guests can celebrate during their birthday month by receiving a $10 (10 points) gift credit to be applied to their Ambar Unlimited account. Points earned can be redeemed at any of the Ambar locations. There are no fees to join Ambar Unlimited, and participants will stay informed about any special happenings at their favorite Ambar location.Wine lovers will be pleased to enjoy a complimentary bottle of Ambar’s house wine, a gift from the restaurant for joining the loyalty program. The restaurant will send a QR code through GiftRocker via email to redeem the wine gift at Ambar, which must be enjoyed with the Dining without Limits Experience for a party of two. This amenity can be redeemed Sunday through Thursday nights.“The Ambar Unlimited loyalty program is our way of saying thank you for your continued patronage to our guests,” states Founder &CEO Ivan Iricanin. “We continually strive to offer exceptional cuisine and service at Ambar. I believe this new incentive offering will increase our dining audience substantially, as guests appreciate recognition and good value.”For additional information about Ambar Capitol Hill, please call (202) 813-3039 or visit https://www.ambarrestaurant.com/capitol-hill-dc/ . For information about Ambar Clarendon, please call (703) 875-9663 or visit https://www.ambarrestaurant.com/clarendon-va/ . For additional details on Ambar Shaw, please call (202) 478-2280 or visit https://www.ambarrestaurant.com/shaw-dc/ , and for Ambar Chicago, please call 312-547-1700 or visit https://ambarrestaurant.com/chicago/ Street Guys Hospitality is an international restaurant group that owns and oversees the operations of nine concepts while working with valued employees across two continents. Concepts include Ambar Belgrade, Ambar Capitol Hill, Ambar Shaw, Ambar Clarendon, and Ambar Chicago. Additional information can be found at http://streetguyshospitality.com

