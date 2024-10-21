Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj Announces The October 24 Opening of Rosedale

Rosedale Dining Room

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj of Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, is pleased to announce the October 24, 2024 unveiling of his new restaurant, Rosedale, https://www.rosedaledc.com/ , located at 4465 Connecticut Avenue, NW, 20008, in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the northwest quadrant of the nation’s capital. Named for an important estate in Cleveland Park's historic district, this new American concept will be a welcome addition to Northwest, Washington, D.C. Bajaj tapped James Beard Foundation’s award-nominated restaurant designer Martin Vahtra of Projects Design Associates of New York to design Rosedale. Rosedale opens with seating for 100 guests indoors with a patio seating 30 guests for outdoor dining, weather permitting. The restaurant will serve dinner and Sunday brunch and is within easy walking distance of the Van Ness UDC Metro station.Photos available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/u64emltb5psbdj01os3tc/h?rlkey=73mboil6irhsqpyv1o65yy46u&dl=0 James Beard award-winning Executive Chef & Culinary Director Frank Ruta will oversee the team at Rosedale while continuing to lead the kitchen at Knightsbridge Restaurant Group’s Annabelle. Cristos Harbilas has been tapped as Rosedale's chef de cuisine. Harbilas has worked as executive sous chef under Executive Chef Ruta at Annabelle. His culinary experiences include serving as the chef at Apero and the executive sous chef at Gavitas.Rosedale’s menu will give diners an American farm-to-table experience. This new American concept restaurant will have a diverse seasonal menu with daily specials from the kitchen’s rotisserie, such as Organic Chicken, which includes a choice of salad or a side dish. A sample of the Small Plates & Shares on the opening menu is as follows: Potato & Smoked Cheddar Croquettes with Rosedale mayo and sambal; Grilled Rhode Island Squid with ginger sabayon; Fritto of Fluke with shrimp, onion rings and aleppo aioli, and Carpaccio of Thin Sliced Beef with anchovy and melonette. Entrées are just as enticing and include 45 Day Aged Rib Steak; Grilled Pork Chop; Grilled Fish of The Day and Filet of Sole A L’ Anglaise, which are complemented by Sides, such as Farro, Almonds, and Reggiano; Hand Cut Rosedale Fries; Broccoli Rabe with chili and lemon; Charred Carrots with pickled onion and mustard seed. Salad choices include Pickled Mackerel Caesar with crispy lemons, capers and crostini; Roasted Beets, Celeriac & Fig with juniper and lemongrass vinaigrette, and Karma Farms Head Lettuce with roasted chestnuts and Rosedale Vinaigrette.Artisanal pizzas will also be a highlight of Rosedale’s opening menu. Examples include the New York Avenue with tomato, basil and Not Too Cheesy; Across The Aisle with bacon, with fig jam and ricotta, and the Tidal Basin with clams, fennel, oregano and smoked ricotta, and the Van Ness with spinach, pistachio, and reggiano crema. Pasta choices include Amatriciana with house guanciale, tomato, and pecorino, and Butternut Ravioli with toasted seeds, Reggiano, and black trumpets. For dessert, patrons will indulge in a Chocolate Cake with coca nib meringue; Hibiscus Poached Pear with cornmeal, pizzelle, and pistachio, and Apple Pie Ice Cream with Zinfandel sauce and cheddar crumbles. Starters range in price from $12 to $16, mains from $28 to $45, pastas and pizzas from $20 to 28, and salads & sides are $14 to $16, and desserts are $12.Rosedale is designed to be a neighborhood gathering place, centered around a U-shaped bar for socializing and making new friends. Guests will be drawn to the new restaurant’s inviting bar for cocktails and an intimate scale dining room to connect with friends. Rosedale will also offer guests a private dining room for family celebrations.Rosedale’s wine list includes approximately 14 wines by the bottle and glass. It is curated by Ranon (Ron) Balter, the group wine director of Knightsbridge Restaurant Group. Wines by the bottle range from $48 to $76, and wines by the glass range from $12 to $19. One will also find craft cocktails and mocktails, ranging in price from $8 to $16, and beer available on draft or by the bottle and can for $8 to $9.“With Rosedale's farm-to-table approach, we feel that the wine list will reflect the respect for the integrity of ingredients,” states Group Wine Director Ranon Balter. “Our wine list is comprised of over 60% properties that follow the principles of at least one if not all these environmental, philosophical practices: biodynamic, organic, and sustainable. We will also offer natural and vegan wine options. Furthermore, the quality of producers featured on our list at reasonable prices is immensely important to us.”The Rosedale Farmhouse, for which the restaurant is named, was built in 1793 by Revolutionary War Colonel Uriah Forrest. A small stone cottage constructed in 1740 was incorporated into the house, making Rosedale the oldest surviving house in what is now Washington, D.C. The house is set in terraced grounds that are the last remnant of an estate that once encompassed all of what is now Cleveland Park.“The goal for opening Rosedale is to create a special neighborhood gathering place,” states Ashok Bajaj. “This new Knightsbridge Group restaurant will have a relaxed but refined atmosphere offering an inviting dining room with an open kitchen, outdoor dining, and a small private dining room for special occasion gatherings.”Rosedale joins Knightsbridge Restaurant Group’s collection of award-winning restaurants in Washington. D.C., which includes Rasika, Rasika West End, Bombay Club, Bindaas, Bindaas Bowls & Rolls, Modena, Sababa, Annabelle, La Bise, and Little Blackbird. Renowned for creating some of the nation’s capital’s most important destination dining establishments, Knightsbridge is also successful in building neighborhood contemporary restaurants for casual gatherings with friends and family.Rosedale is located at 4465 Connecticut Avenue, NW, 20008, in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the northwest quadrant of the nation’s capital. Dinner is served Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A light bar menu will be served nightly, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For reservations or additional information please call (202) 845-8301.

