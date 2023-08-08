Mainsaver Celebrates 40 Years of Maintenance Management Software Leadership

Mainsaver customers celebrate with the company at a CMMS training class 40 years of CMMS leadership

Delivers on promise to provide an affordable CMMS solution for small and mid-sized businesses with Mainsaver Cloud product offering.

Mainsaver has been a reliable partner for our organization. The software has significantly improved our maintenance processes, enabling us to achieve our operational goals efficiently.” — Randy Rudy, Sr Engineering Technician, Siemens Energy

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mainsaver, a trusted leader in computerized maintenance management software (CMMS), proudly announces the celebration of its 40th anniversary in August 2023. With a rich history of four decades, Mainsaver has consistently proven itself as a dependable partner, leveraging deep industry experience to assist organizations in achieving their maintenance management goals.Since its inception in 1983, Mainsaver has been dedicated to empowering organizations with comprehensive CMMS solutions that optimize asset management, streamline maintenance processes, and maximize efficiency. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has earned them a well-deserved reputation as one of the most trusted names in the industry.As part of its ongoing commitment to maintenance management excellence, Mainsaver recently launched “Mainsaver Cloud,” a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version of its renowned CMMS. For small and medium-sized businesses, Mainsaver Cloud provides an affordable CMMS solution with a proven feature set that is easy to use and implement and accessible anywhere."We are thrilled to celebrate four decades of unwavering commitment to our customers and the maintenance management industry," said Dave Shlager, CEO of Mainsaver. "Throughout our journey, we have built trust by consistently delivering reliable solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. With the introduction of Mainsaver Cloud, we are taking yet another step towards simplifying maintenance management and helping our customers achieve their goals more efficiently."A satisfied customer, Randy Rudy, Sr Engineering Technician at Siemens Energy in Orlando California, shared his experience with Mainsaver's CMMS: "Mainsaver has been a reliable partner for our organization. The software's user-friendly interface and robust features have significantly improved our maintenance processes, enabling us to achieve our operational goals efficiently."As Mainsaver celebrates its 40th anniversary, they extend heartfelt gratitude to their esteemed clients, partners, and employees who have contributed to their continued success and growth over the years.For more information about Mainsaver and its reliable CMMS solutions, visit www.mainsaver.com About Mainsaver:Established in 1983, Mainsaver has been a trusted leader in the computerized maintenance management software industry. With a focus on reliability, exceptional service, and customer satisfaction, Mainsaver has consistently provided dependable CMMS solutions to streamline maintenance processes and optimize asset management for businesses worldwide.

Video: Why maintenance leaders choose Mainsaver as their CMMS