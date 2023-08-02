WOMEN’S FOUNDATION OF THE SOUTH ANNOUNCES SPONSOR; VENUE FOR UPCOMING FUNDRAISER ‘CRESCENDEAUX’

The Female/BIPOC-led foundation receives significant support from Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates company, to sponsor Crescendeaux, a fundraising gala

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern-based non-profit Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is pleased to announce sponsorship support from Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates company, to support WFS as it pursues its vision of a flourishing South, where women and girls of color are healthy, safe, and well-resourced to determine their own destinies and ensure that they and their families thrive. Specifically, Pivotal Ventures has signed on as Pearl Sponsor for WFS’s upcoming fundraising gala, Crescendeaux 2023, to be held November 4th, 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre.

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is a revolutionary first-ever foundation dedicated to BIPOC women and girls across 13 states, guided by grantmaking experts of color. WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of women and girls of color (WGOC) in the South. WFS is writing the next chapter for WGOC in the South by building an endowed institution that is founded on the principle that solutions are often held by those closest to the problem.

To help raise funds for this critically needed work, WFS hosts a fundraiser in the late fall, called Crescendeaux. This year, the theme for Crescendeaux is Carnival of Culture, a celebration of the magnificent fashion, food, art, music, and culture of BIPOC women in the American South. The event will be held in New Orleans, LA, the organization’s headquarters. The festive event centers around a runway show featuring emerging women-of-color designers and models that reflect the true, honest beauty of women of color, including those from the LGBTQ+ community. It comprises a VIP reception, the show itself, and an afterparty, as well as talent and luminaries that will be named in the next few months.

WFS also revealed that the event will be held at the renowned Orpheum Theater in the central business district of New Orleans this year so that growing numbers of enthusiastic attendees can be comfortably accommodated.

WFS is motivated by the deep understanding that funding – and elevating – BIPOC women in the South will simultaneously lift their families, and that this work will similarly impact and elevate future generations as well, breaking the cycle of entrenched, generational poverty. The organization is delighted and honored to welcome Pivotal Ventures as a Pearl Sponsor of Crescendeaux 2023; Pivotal Ventures has become a treasured, highly cherished partner to WFS, and the organization is tremendously grateful for the support and the aligned vision.

About Women’s Foundation of the South:

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grantmakers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.