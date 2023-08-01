Wicomico Co. Homicide Under Investigation

August 1, 2023

(SALISBURY, MD) – A search is underway for a suspect as Maryland State Police continue their investigation into the murder of a Wicomico County man who was shot last night in Salisbury, Md.

The victim is identified as Kevin Lamont Chaney, 34, of Salisbury, Md. Emergency medical service personnel transported him to Tidal Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. yesterday, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to Pemberton Manor Apartments on Fairground Drive after receiving a 9-1-1 call for a reported shooting. Responding officers found the victim lying on the ground in front of the apartment complex with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance is being provided by members of Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Narcotics. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene.

A suspect description is not known at this time. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information about this murder or who was in the area of Pemberton Manor Apartments and Fairground Drive is urged to contact Maryland State Police investigators at 443-366-5072. Callers may remain anonymous.

