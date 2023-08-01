Sing Out Loud Festival Welcomes Big Names and Local Favorites in Music to Florida’s Historic Coast Sept. 8-Oct. 1
September will be packed with free local artist showcases, community programming, and the first-ever 2-day Francis Field Showcase in downtown St. Augustine!ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The secret is out. Florida’s Historic Coast is the place to see live music this fall as the Sing Out Loud Festival welcomes headliners The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Lord Huron, Maggie Rogers, Yola, War Hippies, Elle King, Amos Lee, S.G. Goodman, Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, Keller & Keels, and many other great performances. The multi-weekend festival features various artists at locales throughout St. Augustine and St. Johns County, Florida.
Sing Out Loud festival begins with Free Local Showcases. Since 2016, Local Showcases have placed hundreds of local singers, songwriters, and musicians into the spotlight. With genres ranging from indie rock to bluegrass, hip hop to country, comedy to spoken word, performers are featured at over a dozen venues throughout the festival. These free concerts are a staple of the Sing Out Loud Festival and allow visitors to explore the vibrant musical landscape of Florida’s Historic Coast.
The Local Showcases begins Friday, September 8, feature shows every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sunday, October 1. A listing of concerts and locations is available at www.SingOutLoudFestival.com. Featured events include:
Saturday, September 9, The Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre welcomes Indie rock band Yo La Tengo. This free event is open to all ages.
Saturday, September 16, Sing Out Loud Festival’s newest event, Lincolnville Porch Fest, celebrates the unique history of one of St. Augustine’s most historically and culturally significant neighborhoods. Featuring twenty-five local musical acts performing on five porches against the backdrop of the Lincolnville neighborhood, Porch Fest takes place from noon to 5 p.m., culminating with a finale at Colonial Oak Music Park later in the evening.
Tuesday, September 19, artisan shopping and live music take center stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market. This free event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. and features live music, handmade arts, crafts and goods, and local food trucks.
The Sing Out Loud Festival main event, The Francis Field Showcase, takes place Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine.
Friday, September 22, the Francis Field Showcase will welcome headliners The Black Keys, a Grammy Award-winning American rock duo formed in Akron, Ohio, in 2001, consisting of bandmembers Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney. The Black Keys are known for songs like “Tighten Up,” “Lonely Boy,” “Howlin’ for You,” and “Fever.” Other performers for that night include indie rock band Lord Huron, English singer-songwriter Yola, and country music duo War Hippies.
Saturday, September 23, the Francis Field Showcase will welcome headliners Mumford & Sons, a British folk-rock band founded in London in 2007, consisting of members Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwayne, and Ben Lovett. Mumford & Sons are known for tunes like “I Will Wait,” “Little Lion Man,” “The Cave,” and “Hopeless Wanderer.” Other musicians that will take the stage on Saturday night include American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, blues rock musician Elle King, folk soul-rocker Amos Lee, and Southern songwriter S.G. Goodman. Two-day tickets include General Admission for $235 each, General Admission+ for $395 each, and Platinum for $760 each. One-day tickets can be purchased at $125 for Friday and $155 for Saturday. Tickets are available online only.
Music lovers can expand their collections at the St. Augustine Record Fair. This free event takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 24 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and is one of the area’s largest fairs featuring limited-edition vinyl, 90’s tour posters, vintage rock t-shirts, and even cassette tapes and record players.
Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, another foundation of Florida’s Historic Coast’s music scene, the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival celebrates the craft of songwriting. Top-notch country songwriters will perform their hits throughout the St. Augustine’s historic city, accented with the stories and anecdotes behind the hits. These free concerts occur at the Colonial Oak Music Park, Trade Winds Lounge, Prohibition Kitchen, and the St. Augustine Distillery.
Introduced in 2016, Sing Out Loud Festival is an annual celebration of live music throughout Florida’s Historic Coast. The Sing Out Loud Festival takes place over multiple weekends in September, and features dozens of musical genres and over one hundred local, regional, and national artists play a mix of free and ticketed shows at venues around the area. The festival is produced by St. Johns County Cultural Events, which curates and operates The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, in partnership with the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council. Guided by its core values of music, community, and philanthropy, Sing Out Loud Festival has welcomed more than 1,300 musicians from around the world while raising over $300,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
