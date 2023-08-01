Decarbonization Infrastructure Investment Fund Partners with Energy Broker
AUS is a Certified Partner with Onsite Utility Services Capital with access to their Decarbonization Infrastructure Fund for their clients.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (ausenergy.com) training and certification for designing and engineering energy efficiency measures. The energy efficient or onsite generation measures are installed with no investment or debt for the client through the Decarbonization Infrastructure Investment Fund. The Investment Fund simply charges a monthly subscription service fee that is less than the current energy usage and maintenance the client is spending through Energy Savings-as-a-Service.
“Onsite’s energy solutions training covers specific verticals such as hotels, grocery stores, multi-family housing and the types of solutions that are the best fit. In addition, training on specific energy solutions, data to be gathered and expected energy savings that can be achieved through Power Optimization, chiller Solutions, RTUs etc.,) added Fritz Kreiss, CEO of Onsite.
AUS, as a licensed nationwide energy broker utilizes over 60 energy suppliers for competitive bidding to drive down commodity prices for clients, AUS can now reduce their client’s energy consumption and carbon reduction with Zero Investment or Zero Debt.
“As an Energy Star Partner, benchmarking our client’s buildings gives us a snapshot of their building’s energy usage to similar buildings across the country.” Jenna Buehre, Director of Corporate Affairs added, “Becoming a Certified Partner with Onsite gave us the solutions we can apply to our customers to reduce their energy consumption. Having access to their Decarbonization Infrastructure Investment Fund allows our clients to receive energy efficiency and onsite generation with no investment or debt to upgrade their buildings to reduce their carbon footprint and their energy costs.”
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
