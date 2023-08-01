Creatio to Present Its 8.1 Quantum Release During a Digital Show Featuring Bestselling American Author Seth Godin
The core part of the show will unveil Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release, complimented by a thought leadership discussion with Seth Godin, renowned business authorBOSTON, MA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the guest star for its stellar digital show dedicated to the launch of Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release. On September 20, the company gathers forward-thinking leaders to discuss the latest platform upgrades and the future of business. The show will feature renowned business author and TED speaker, Seth Godin.
This event offers its attendees an exceptional opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and inspiration from one of the brightest minds in the industry. During the Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release show, Seth, together with Creatio’s CEO Katherine Kostereva, will share views on the future of business and the organizational abilities that will define the leaders of the future.
Seth Godin’s visionary entrepreneurship and remarkable insights have made him a standout figure in the business world. He is the acclaimed author of more than 20 bestselling books, including "Purple Cow," "The Dip," "Linchpin," and "This is Marketing." His groundbreaking ideas have inspired countless individuals and shaped the landscape of business and marketing.
The core part of the show will unveil Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release capabilities. The upcoming major platform update is a next-generation release of the no-code platform. All applications on the platform can be assembled with no-code components. This unique composable approach allows organizations to experience a maximum degree of freedom in business automation.
Another star guest that will make an appearance at the event is Vik White, renowned dancer and actor with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, and a participant of “So You Think You Can Dance” TV show known for his supreme choreography. With his energy and precision that sweeps the audience off their feet, Vik will take the stage of Creatio’s digital show to deliver an awe-inspiring, specifically choreographed “no-code” dance performance.
You don’t want to miss it! Make sure to register now for the Creatio major release on September 20, 2023.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn