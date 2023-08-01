Saudi Arabia Animal Feed Market expected to surpass US$3.4 billion by 2027
The Saudi Arabian animal feed market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% over the forecast period to reach US$3.46 billion by 2027.
Major factors influencing Saudi Arabia's Animal Feed market growth include expanding meat consumption, rising demand for high-quality animal products, and government measures to boost the farm sector.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Saudi Arabia Animal Feed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$3.46 billion by 2027. The prime factor driving the Saudi Arabia Animal Feed Market growth is the shift towards high-quality and nutrient-rich feeds.
The Saudi Arabia animal feed market represents the supply and demand for animal feed products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The country's animal feed market meets the nutritional demands of numerous livestock species, including poultry, cattle, sheep, and fish, thanks to a robust agricultural and livestock business. Major factors influencing market growth include expanding meat consumption, rising demand for high-quality animal products, and government measures to boost the farm sector.
The Saudi Arabia animal feed market, as an important component of the livestock sector, plays a critical role in maintaining sustainable and efficient animal husbandry practices. The rise of the Saudi Arabia animal feed market can be linked to a number of variables that have had a substantial influence on the country's demand and consumption of animal feed. For starters, the country's growing population and rising income levels are driving an increase in demand for animal goods such as meat, dairy, and eggs. According to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, about 28,316 Mt (Metric Tonnes) of beef were produced in Saudi Arabia for local consumption and requirements. In addition, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority accounts for the increased demand for processed meat and meat products in the coming years. As consumers' disposable income rises, so does their need for protein-rich meals, resulting in increased demand for cattle and poultry products, which in turn stimulates the demand for animal feed.
With Saudi Arabia's rising urbanisation, consumer preferences are shifting towards processed and convenience meals, resulting in increased demand for animal products. As a result, livestock farming practices have developed, resulting in an increased demand for high-quality, nutrient-rich animal feed to ensure optimal development and productivity. Advances in animal nutrition and feed technology have also played an important role in industry expansion. Innovative feed formulas and production processes have improved feed efficiency and animal health, contributing to greater commercial animal feed acceptance. The geographical position of Saudi Arabia, as well as its expanding economic power, have opened up export potential and international commerce in the animal feed business. The country acts as an important center for delivering feed goods to neighboring areas, boosting the market's rise even further. As a result, the combination of rising demand for animal products, government support for agriculture, technical improvements, and export potential has spurred the rise of the Saudi animal feed industry, making it an important component of the country's agricultural sector.
The Saudi Arabia animal feed market has been categorized based on type, livestock, and raw material. The market has been segmented based on type into fodder, forage, and compounded feed. Livestock is further classified into aquatic animals, cattle, poultry, goats, and sheep/lamb.
Geographically, the Central region of Saudi Arabia, which includes the capital city of Riyadh and its surrounding territories, is the dominant region in the Saudi Arabia animal feed market. This area has a high concentration of livestock and poultry farms, which drives the demand for animal feed products. Riyadh, as the country's economic and administrative center, receives major investments and government assistance for the agriculture sector, encouraging the expansion of the animal feed business. Furthermore, due to its strategic position and well-established transportation infrastructure, the Central area facilitates the distribution and delivery of animal feed to other regions in Saudi Arabia, making it a prominent participant in the country's animal feed industry.
As a part of the study, the key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia animal feed market that have been covered include Cargill, BASF, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., Arasco, Archer Daniels Midland, BRF, Unibio, and FeedCo. Among other significant market players.
The market study analyzes the Saudi Arabia animal feed market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Fodder
o Forage
o Compound Feed
• By Livestock
o Aquatic Animals
o Cattle
o Poultry
o Goats
o Sheep/Lamb
• By Raw Material
o Soy
o Corn
o Rendered Meal
o Barley
o Other
