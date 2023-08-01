Accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goal 8

In 2015 the global community agreed 17 goals to improve the lives of all people by 2030 and to protect the planet.

Goal number 8, on sustainable economic growth and decent work for all, brings together social, economic, and environmental targets.

These need to be addressed simultaneously if we are to succeed in our collective aims.

A world with social justice for all, equitable growth and a just transition to greener economies is possible.

It will take bold political leadership and commitment from all countries.

Without such collective action, humanity risks being locked in a cycle of crisis and conflict on a forever damaged planet.

The SDG Summit in September is a vital moment for the international community to give SDG 8 and the other 16 Goals the boost they need.

The ILO is promoting key initiatives at the Summit including the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions and the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

A better future is within our reach. We all have a role to play in shaping that future, and we must all step up to the challenge.