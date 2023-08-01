New licensing regulations in Paris affect both long and short-stay accommodation options for travellers.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world, and accommodation of all types for short and extended stays is at a premium. Paris has some of the highest numbers in terms of listings on digital booking platforms and as a response has put in place new rules and regulatory tools. These have been challenged, but recently the country’s highest court upheld regulations to restrict short-term rentals in the city.
The regulations to address short-term rentals in Paris are likely to add to existing pressure on accommodation from the large number of tourists and business travellers staying in one of the world’s most visited destinations.
Furthermore, the 2023 Rugby World Cup this September and the 2024 Summer Olympics are set to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to Paris – fans, athletes, sports officials, support personnel, and media. Accommodating these travellers at reasonable rates is the challenge at hand.
For more on current factors, including legislation, that are impacting the supply of short-term rental accommodation and how this is affecting the extended-stay sector in ten global locations, including Paris, please see the white paper released by Situ, the global extended-stay accommodation agency. The paper is based on recent research with industry leaders and accommodation partners across Situ’s global supply chain.
Phil Stapleton, Situ’s Founder and CEO says, “Whether short- or long-term accommodation is required, and wherever in the world it is needed, it is becoming increasingly evident that there are similar challenges around changing regulatory environments presenting themselves in each market. Even greater collaboration across the sector would be welcome. By promoting a better understanding among a broader audience, we will position the sector favourably to avoid limitations as the industry continues to grow.”
“Each location has its own nuances and challenges right now,” says Rebecca Gonzaga, Situ’s Managing Director. “Thankfully, we have the understanding, expertise, resources, and capability to guide our clients through these to secure quality accommodation that meets their requirements.”
Situ has an extensive range of accommodation options worldwide, with over 10,000 accommodation partners, 32,000 buildings, and over 219,000 front doors, spread across more than 2,500 locations in over 140 countries. Please see www.staysitu.com or contact one of Situ’s team.
About Situ
Since 2008, Situ has been helping companies and organisations find the perfect accommodation for people when they’re on the move. Project team, corporate traveller, relocation assignee, global nomad – the title doesn’t matter. They’re all individuals who need somewhere to call home – when they aren’t at home. And that’s what Situ does all day, every day – working to make finding and booking serviced accommodation effortless.
Situ offers a single point of contact for booking quality accommodation in over 140 countries worldwide.
www.staysitu.com
