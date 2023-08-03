EVVR Launches Its Revolutionary Smart Hub: Multi-Protocol EVVR Center Lite
Multi-protocol EVVR Center Lite is a life-changing innovation that makes home automation effortless like never before.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EVVR, a leading provider of state-of-the-art home automation solutions, has just announced the official launch of its new EVVR Center Lite in 2023 Q3. Compatible with Zigbee 3.0, BLE, Z-Wave and Wi-Fi, the hub can identify, manage, and interact with a wide range of connected mapping devices.
Some of the cutting-edge features of EVVR Center Lite include:
● User-Friendly Interface: With a big screen or the convenient App, users can effortlessly activate the home automation system and troubleshoot issues, ensuring a smooth experience.
● Custom Automation: The EVVR Web Console empowers users to create automation flows, manage users and set up different room scenes, simplifying and smartening their daily lives.
● Offline Device Communication: EVVR Center Lite communicates with multiple smart devices without an internet connection, providing unparalleled reliability.
● Scalability and Flexibility: Businesses and larger spaces can create local networks by adding more EVVR controllers, extending the smart home control range with exclusive flexibility and stability.
● Real-Time Data Processing: With its peer-to-peer network connection, the hub processes and stores data locally and in real-time, ensuring data security and privacy.
● Power Outage Resilience: The hub runs on a backup battery during power outages, guaranteeing continuous functionality.
● Developer-Friendly: Developers can create additional functionalities and enhance compatibility with Controller SDK and App SDK.
The hub maps devices connected to EVVR Center Lite as "Things" to identify, manage, and interact with them. By using EVVR Console, it is also possible to access and operate these "Things" and create custom automation. This device mapping functionality allows users to enhance the scalability and interoperability of smart home systems. Twelve automation nodes with different functions are available right now, which can be customized through EVVR Console for creating different automation scenes as per requirement, including one-touch turn-off lights and activating movie mode.
Future plans include integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to use voice commands. In the near future, EVVR Center Lite will also support Matter. This will operate through the Home app as well as Siri, along with all existing HomeKit-enabled devices.
“EVVR Center Lite has been designed with care to make home automation control a breeze for you. Now you can set a scene for every space intuitively using voice control, on a big screen or remotely with EVVR App. If you are looking to savor every moment uninterrupted, EVVR Center Lite is for you,” said Martin, CEO of EVVR.
About EVVR: EVVR ApS, a home automation solution provider, is transforming the way that people live, work and play by developing smart automation tools that enable people to live genuinely efficient lives. The EVVR team has been creating innovative smart home technology solutions for more than seven years, led by a team of engineers and designers with a wealth of industry experience. Our robust home automation system connects a range of devices and runs them locally from one control unit.
Helene Li
EVVR ApS
pr@evvr.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube