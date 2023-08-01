Kassar Group Offers Exclusive Distribution Opportunities
Pest Control Chemical Supplier for Middle East and Africa
Our specialization in public health pesticides makes us the best pest control supplier for distributors and pest control companies alike.”BEIRUT, LEBANON, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beirut, Lebanon, August 2, 2023: Kassar Group, Lebanon’s public health pesticides manufacturer, makes a shift in its export strategy, offering exclusive distribution licenses for Middle Eastern and African countries.
— Tarek Kassar
Kassar Group produces renowned pesticide brands and third-party private labels in their laboratories and manufacturing facility based in Lebanon. Our pesticides include liquid and soluble dusting powder insecticides, targeted insect killers such as cockroach gel baits, rodenticides in various shapes and forms, and a new product line of insect and animal repellents.
Tarek Kassar, Deputy CEO, said in a statement: “While we are exporting to overseas clients, it’s our goal now to organize the international distribution network by offering exclusive, binding agreements for leading and ambitious distributors who already trust our brand or new dealers who wish to nab this opportunity.” He added: “Our specialization in public health pesticides makes us the best pest control supplier for distributors and pest control companies alike.”
The group offers private labeling for distributors who wish to make their exclusive brand identities or localized labels to meet their policies or market demand. Also, exclusive distributors may transform their ideas into custom-made products through our formulation services.
Kassar Group provides the pest control industry with resources to protect public health against the physical and economic impacts of micro-organisms, pests, rodents, and poisonous animals. Since 1976, the Kassar family has traded in pesticides, pet products, manufacturing chemicals, disinfectants, herbs, garden tools, and various supplementary products in the Lebanese market.
Tarek Kassar
Kassar Group
+971 50 101 4995
info@kassargroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn