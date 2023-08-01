Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,237 in the last 365 days.

Kassar Group Offers Exclusive Distribution Opportunities

Rodenticide Factory in Lebanon by Kassar Group

Rodenticide Factory in Lebanon by Kassar Group

Kasar Group - Pest Control Manufacturer & Supplier

Kasar Group - Pest Control Manufacturer & Supplier

Tiger - Liquid Insecticide

Tiger - Liquid Insecticide

Pest Control Chemical Supplier for Middle East and Africa

Our specialization in public health pesticides makes us the best pest control supplier for distributors and pest control companies alike.”
— Tarek Kassar
BEIRUT, LEBANON, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beirut, Lebanon, August 2, 2023: Kassar Group, Lebanon’s public health pesticides manufacturer, makes a shift in its export strategy, offering exclusive distribution licenses for Middle Eastern and African countries.

Kassar Group produces renowned pesticide brands and third-party private labels in their laboratories and manufacturing facility based in Lebanon. Our pesticides include liquid and soluble dusting powder insecticides, targeted insect killers such as cockroach gel baits, rodenticides in various shapes and forms, and a new product line of insect and animal repellents.

Tarek Kassar, Deputy CEO, said in a statement: “While we are exporting to overseas clients, it’s our goal now to organize the international distribution network by offering exclusive, binding agreements for leading and ambitious distributors who already trust our brand or new dealers who wish to nab this opportunity.” He added: “Our specialization in public health pesticides makes us the best pest control supplier for distributors and pest control companies alike.”

The group offers private labeling for distributors who wish to make their exclusive brand identities or localized labels to meet their policies or market demand. Also, exclusive distributors may transform their ideas into custom-made products through our formulation services.

Kassar Group provides the pest control industry with resources to protect public health against the physical and economic impacts of micro-organisms, pests, rodents, and poisonous animals. Since 1976, the Kassar family has traded in pesticides, pet products, manufacturing chemicals, disinfectants, herbs, garden tools, and various supplementary products in the Lebanese market.

Tarek Kassar
Kassar Group
+971 50 101 4995
info@kassargroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Kassar Group Offers Exclusive Distribution Opportunities

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more