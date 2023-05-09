New Top Management for Leading Pesticides Manufacturer, Kassar Group
Leading Public Health Pesticides Managements Moves to 2nd Generation
The time has come to let the 2nd generation of the family lead the business and transform this small group of businesses into a global manufacturer.”BEIRUT, LEBANON, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The region’s leading pesticide manufacturer, Kassar Group, has confirmed the promotion of Tarek Kassar, as Deputy CEO and Director of Marketing & Commerce, and Ahmad Kassar, as Director of Manufacturing, effective from June 1, 2023.
The Board approved the promotion of Directors to recognize their commitment as advisors and executives since 2004. Kassar Group is an independent family group with a pesticide manufacturing entity that aims to provide pest control practitioners and hygiene professionals with resources to protect public health against the physical and economic impacts of micro-organisms, pests, rodents, and poisonous animals.
Tarek Kassar is going to work closely with the CEO, Sobhi Kassar, to implement a new business growth plan, a product development strategy, marketing expenditure plans, and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Kassar Group in a full-time position, Tarek was the Group Head of Marketing for an investment group based out in Abu Dhabi, Al Barakah Investment Holding, where he handled the pre-and post-opening of Abu Dhabi’s AED 1.5 billion lifestyle project, Al Qana Walk, and Middle East’s largest Aquarium, The National Aquarium.
Tarek brings over 20 years of experience as a brand builder and strategic marketing communications leader who worked on creative marketing projects for Emaar, Nakheel, Mubadala, Al Barari, The Address Hotel, TDIC, Samsung, Kiri, Kraft Foods, Sorouh Real Estate, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Sports City, Ajman Bank, and another region’s leading brands.
The appointment of Ahmad Kassar as Director of Manufacturing is part of the company’s ambition to build an industrial facility of world-class quality. He will oversee the introduction of modernized technology machinery in the manufacturing and packing of pesticides, increase pesticide product line capacity for exporting purposes, and establish a new manufacturing facility for the new veterinary products. Ahmad was previously the company's technical manager overseeing the production and laboratory team.
Sobhi Kassar, CEO of the group, said, "The time has come to let the 2nd generation of the family lead the business and transform this small group of businesses into a global manufacturer.”
Kassar Group has recently added Consulting Entity to its services offering Pest Control Business Management, Pest Control Sales & Marketing Management, and Mergers and Acquisition Advisory for clients in the Middle East and Africa region. The consulting team has the industry expertise to help clients design their organization to create a lasting competitive advantage, steady business growth, and higher shareholder value.
