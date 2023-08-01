Code Ninjas World Golf Opens August 2023
Newest Code Ninjas location Opens in World Golf Village in time for Back to SchoolJACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Code Coast Consulting opens its third Code Ninjas location in the Northeast Florida region. Along with Code Ninjas Fleming Island and Code Ninjas Ponte Vedra, Code Ninjas World Golf will extend coverage across Clay, Duval and St Johns county.
Code Ninjas is an exciting and innovative learning center that equips ninjas with vital coding skills while fostering their creativity and problem-solving abilities. Through our engaging curriculum, ninjas embark on a thrilling journey, becoming the next generation of tech leaders. Our expert instructors, known as Code Senseis, guide ninjas in mastering coding languages, game development, robotics, and more. In our safe and collaborative environment, ninjas gain confidence as they conquer coding challenges and create their own projects. With Code Ninjas, ninjas will thrive in a future dominated by technology, gaining invaluable skills that will unlock endless opportunities.
Code Ninjas World Golf ribbon cutting is scheduled for Friday, August 25, 2023 at 4 pm and their Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023. The grand opening will include fun, games, tech demos, prizes, swag, and free gamebuilding sessions.
