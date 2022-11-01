1st Coding Black Belt Earned in Clay County, FL - Virgil Gombio Earns Coding Black Belt at Code Ninjas Fleming Island
Code Ninjas earn a Black Belt by demonstrating expertise in JavaScript, Lua, and C# and complete a capstone project where they create their own video game.
Virgil is an amazing coder and game designer. During his black belt process, he took feedback very seriously from both his fellow ninjas and Code Senseis.”FLEMING ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turn video game play into a tangible skill, that is exactly what happens when Code Ninjas earn their coding Black Belt. Virgilio Gombio, Jr, a Code Ninja at Code Ninjas – Fleming Island, officially earned his coding Black Belt on October 31, 2022 and is the first Coding Black Belt in Clay County.
— Jack Randolph, Center Director
To earn your coding Black Belt at Code Ninjas, it takes dedication, perseverance and the ability to learn complex topics and develop expertise in 3 programming languages: JavaScript, Lua, and C#. To earn a coding Black Belt, Virgilio had to complete a capstone project leveraging the software development lifecycle to include planning, prototyping, development, alpha and beta testing, and a release phase. Virgilio created a fully functional game in Unity called Cubit’s Defense which is a tower defense game with endless waves of enemies. To play his game, go to https://forms.codeninjas.com/blackbeltninjas.
“Virgil is an amazing coder and game designer. During his black belt process, he took feedback very seriously from both his fellow ninjas and Code Senseis.” said Jack Randolph, Center Director, “He was able to apply bug fixes and game updates quickly and effectively, and it shows in his black belt game. Coding at Code Ninjas has improved his game designer skills dramatically and it was a pleasure working with him from start to finish.”
Code Ninjas – Fleming Island is a learning center that debuted February 8, 2021 at 1860 Town Hall Circle, Ste 58, Fleming Island, FL, 32003. At Code Ninjas, we know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. Code Ninjas serves the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.
To learn more about Virgilio Gombio, his game and celebrate his accomplishments, Code Ninjas – Fleming Island will be hosting his Black Belt ceremony on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at 5pm.
The Code Ninjas – Fleming Island location is owned and operated by Ryan Clark, a military veteran with a passion to give back to the community. Having a professional background in product management and development, Ryan saw first-hand how technology impacts all industries. Ryan leverages his passion for technology to serve the youth in the community and prepare them for the future. Code Ninjas Fleming Island’s goal is to create a fun and productive environment that will give kids the skills to advance in future.
Fleming Island children ages 7-15 can look forward to visiting the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future. Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish their own video game or application.
Code Ninjas offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible weeknight drop-in program, camps, clubs, and Parents Night Out and other events through out the year.
For more information about the Code Ninjas Fleming Island location, please visit https://www.codeninjas.com/fleming-island-fl or call 904-375-0653.
About Code Ninjas
Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world’s largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. At Code Ninjas centers, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. We make coding fun®. For more information, visit https://www.codeninjas.com/fleming-island-fl
