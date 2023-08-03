Boost Macroeconomic Knowledge with Vibrant Publishers' New “Essentials” Addition

The new member of Vibrant’s “Essentials” series, Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know provides you with a rundown on macroeconomics fundamentals. The book is available for purchase globally via Ingram and Amazon. Dr. Amlan Ray, author of Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. Amlan is a B.Tech., MBA, M.A. (Economics) and PhD from Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, India in the area of International Trade. Stay ahead of the curve, by getting your economic fundamentals in check, with Vibrant’s Macroeconomics Essentials and Microeconomics Essentials. Available globally on Ingram and Amazon.

Macroeconomics Essentials is an easy walk-through for anyone looking to gain a fundamental understanding of the subject

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is coming out with a guide to macroeconomics, for people who have just started to delve into the realm and for those who are already well-versed with the affairs of it all. Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Dr. Amlan Ray will help you ditch all your doubts about the foundations of macroeconomics, and help you understand the workings of complex economic systems which govern national and international affairs in equal measure.

In this day and age, it certainly takes a grueling amount of effort to keep up with how the global economy functions, what role the national economy of a country plays in the bigger scheme of things, how to spend and save, where to invest and how, how macroeconomic policies are formed, and a lot of things which seem too laborious to follow. Dr. Amlan Ray, with an experience of 27 years in corporate, training, consulting, and educational fields, has authored this book with the purpose of making all these intricacies easy to understand, including all the essential concepts and touching on some advanced ones, to provide a holistic knowledge of macroeconomics to laymen and savants alike.

The author dives into the fundamentals and goes on to delve deeper into topics such as the measurement of national income; consuming, saving and investing your income judiciously; modern banking and its role in financial systems; macroeconomic policies and the tools used by policymakers; trading and trade deficit; determination of exchange rates; and the role of institutions like International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and World Trade Organization (WTO) in macroeconomic policy formation, through a course of ten chapters. At the end of each chapter is a summary and a quiz, to help readers revise and test. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley.

Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is part of Vibrant Publisher’s Self-Learning Management series. The series is designed to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and career switchers learn essential concepts of management subjects.

About the Author

Dr. Amlan Ray is currently the Assistant Vice President at Sunstone Edtech Pvt. Ltd, one of the leading Edtech ventures in India. Previously he has been Director & Dean of various higher education institutions across India.

His corporate experience and research areas are Economic Analysis, Digital Transformation and International Business. He is also an advisor to Infinite Sum Modelling Inc., a US-based multinational consulting firm in the area of International Trade. Amlan has authored several articles in Management and Economics journals.

Amlan has executed various training and consulting assignments sponsored by organizations like AICTE; World Bank; PHD Chamber of Commerce, Grafoventure, Italy; MasterCard Foundation and Data Science Network, Nigeria. He has been instrumental in designing National Occupational Standard (NOS) in the area of Digital Transformation for the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), India.

Amlan is a B.Tech., MBA, M.A. (Economics) and PhD from Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, India in the area of International Trade.

About the Self-Learning Management series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-181-8

Hardback - 978-1-63651-183-2

E-Book - 978-1-63651-182-5

