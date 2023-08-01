BlameitonG CJ So Cool

A Tale of Success, Redemption, and Entrepreneurship

People see that Greg went to prison and get judgmental, but they fail to realize he was a 22 year old kid and we all make mistakes and deserve a second chance.” — Jonathan Kerr - Wall Street Journal

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an extraordinary journey of success and redemption, BlameitonG, real name Gregory Wings, has emerged as a prominent figure in the business world. With a net worth estimated at $25 million, he has carved his path through the realms of real estate and entertainment, leaving an indelible mark on both industries.

BlameitonG, a former federal prison inmate sentenced to 10 years in 2007 for mortgage fraud, overcame significant adversity to transform his life. Despite having to forfeit $19.5 million and being ordered to pay $8.5 million in restitution. At the time of his arrest and incarceration, Mr. Wings was a Real Estate Broker with 14 real estate franchises and close to 900 Realtors under his management, he sold his stake in that business for $18 million in 2007 due to his federal indictment. After prison he managed to turn his life around quickly, in 2014, after serving eight years, he fulfilled his debt to society by paying his $8.5 million in restitution and that set him on a remarkable path to success.

The entrepreneur's journey began in the real estate sector, where he showcased his shrewd business acumen. BlameitonG's ventures in the real estate market paved the way for his ascent, ultimately accumulating a net worth of $25 million. However, his entrepreneurial prowess didn't end there.

BlameitonG's influence extended to the entertainment industry as he co-founded Ternary Media Group, an international entertainment company. One of the group's notable achievements is organizing the highly anticipated Burna Boy concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, scheduled for September 23, 2023. This event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for music lovers across the globe.

It is worth noting that BlameitonG's entrepreneurial journey also included the successful sale of his commercial HVAC business in 2018, fetching a staggering $17 million. This strategic move allowed him to focus on his passion for real estate and entertainment, further solidifying his position as a formidable force in the business world.

Beyond his own success, BlameitonG has taken on the role of mentor and advisor, helping aspiring entrepreneurs like CJ So Cool, also known as Cordero Brady, transition from being just a YouTuber, to a thriving businessman. BlameitonG's guidance and expertise have played a pivotal role in CJ So Cool's entrepreneurial journey, enabling him to explore new avenues and expand his business ventures into Real Estate, Retail, Animation and more.

BlameitonG's own experiences have shaped his drive to empower others, inspiring them to overcome challenges and realize their true potential. Having weathered personal setbacks, including a violent incident in July 2019 where he was robbed and shot three times by a group of thugs looking to make a quick dollar, BlameitonG's resilience and determination have become a source of inspiration for many.

Gregory Wings remarkable story underscores the power of redemption, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams. From his early struggles to his triumphant rise, he has demonstrated that with determination and a steadfast vision, one can overcome adversity and achieve extraordinary success. As Mr. Wings continues to leave an indelible mark on the realms of real estate and entertainment, his influence and mentorship will undoubtedly shape the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Note: The details provided in this article are based on information available up until July 31, 2023..

