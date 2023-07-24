Ternary Media Group Makes its International Debut

Ternary Media Group Presents Burna Boy Live in South Africa on September 23, 2023

Sed & Greg will be titans in the International Entertainment Industry sooner then you think” — Shawn Pierce - New York Times

NEW YORK, USA, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary Media Group, a rising entertainment company, has successfully made its mark in the international entertainment industry with their much-anticipated overseas concert in Johannesburg. The company, co-owned by Sedote Nwachukwu (aka CeoSedote) and Gregory Wings (aka BlameitonG), has announced that Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy will be headlining their inaugural international event on September 23, 2023 at the iconic FNB stadium.

This breakthrough move by Ternary Media Group signifies their ambition to expand their horizons beyond their home base and cater to a global audience. The choice of Johannesburg as the location for their debut concert abroad showcases the company's recognition of the city's vibrant music scene and its enthusiastic music-loving audience.

Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning artist known for his infectious Afro-fusion sound, will be gracing the stage for the first time in Johannesburg, promising an unforgettable experience for fans. His energetic performances and thought-provoking lyrics have garnered him a massive international following, making him a perfect fit for Ternary Media Group's international debut.

Sedote Nwachukwu and Gregory Wings, the masterminds behind Ternary Media Group, have been working tirelessly to establish the company as a prominent player in the entertainment industry. Their combined expertise and passion for music and expanding their business have driven them to break barriers and extend their reach beyond their home country.

With their first international concert, Ternary Media Group aims to create a platform for artists from various genres to showcase their talent on a global scale. By organizing this event, they hope to foster cultural exchange and provide a memorable musical experience for fans in Johannesburg and beyond.

The FNB stadium, famous for hosting internationally acclaimed acts and major sporting events, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. The venue's capacity to accommodate a large audience ensures that the concert will be a grand affair and a testament to Ternary Media Group's commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment.

As Ternary Media Group prepares for their international debut, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Burna Boy's electrifying performance and experience the company's unique blend of music and entertainment. With their sights set on even greater achievements, Sedote Nwachukwu and Gregory Wings have undoubtedly proven that Ternary Media Group is a force to be reckoned with in the international entertainment industry.

Follow Ternary Media Group on Instagram or visit ternarymediagroup.com