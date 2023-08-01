Robert Wilkie, Former VA Secretary, Joins Sync.MD's Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sync.MD announced that former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie has joined as an advisor to the health care technology company. Sync.MD allows patients to take control of their health information by offering an innovative online platform to safely and securely manage access to medical records right from their smartphone.
“At Sync.MD, we have a very special place in our hearts for those who served our country and who are currently in military service,” said Sync.MD CEO Eugene Luskin. “We have been working with VSOs, government and non-government organizations that support veterans for years, improving outcomes for patients and saving money for payors. We cannot overstate how excited we are that former Secretary Wilkie is joining us in this endeavor. His incredible passion, expertise, experience, and invaluable knowledge of the federal government will allow us to better position all our services to solve a variety of serious challenges that the VA, DoD, and other federal agencies are facing. We are truly looking forward to working closely with Mr. Wilkie to make a real impact transforming the way medical information is shared and analyzed.”
“It is an honor to be part of the Sync.MD team. Sync.MD is on the cutting edge of 21st Century medical service technology for veterans, soldiers, and all Americans and leans forward every day,” said Robert Wilkie.
Wilkie was nominated by President Trump and served as the tenth Secretary of Veterans Affairs from July 23, 2018–January 20, 2021. Mr. Wilkie previously served as the acting Secretary of VA from March 28 to May 29, 2018. Before confirmation as VA Secretary, Mr. Wilkie served Secretary James Mattis as his Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness — the principal advisor to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense for Total Force Management as it relates to readiness, National Guard and Reserve component affairs, health affairs, training, and personnel requirements and management, including equal opportunity, morale, welfare, recreation, and the quality of life for military families.
Background on SYNC.MD:
VYRTY™ Corporation, doing business as Sync.MD®, was founded in 2015 to provide patients with superior mobile technology to collect, store, and share their personal health information. Started through a unique partnership between technology leaders and dedicated healthcare providers, Sync.MD® set out to ease the communication burden between disparate electronic medical record systems through patented, innovative technologies that place the patient at the center of their information exchange. Today, the company has expanded their technological capabilities beyond the healthcare industry by adding identity verification, e-signatures, e-forms, and B2C and B2B secure document storage and exchange.
