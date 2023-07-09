Sync.MD Announces New Partnership with Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections
Sync.MD will provide a secure web-based digital platform to facilitate the exchange and storage of inmates' records.ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, U.S.A., July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sync.MD announced a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Sync.MD will provide a secure web-based digital platform to facilitate the exchange and storage of inmate medical records and other documentation through approved access to the inmate’s personal health record, providing immediate and ongoing controlled access to these documents. The Sync.MD for Public Safety Platform will improve record transfers and overall patient care by collecting and sharing information in a secure, HIPAA compliant process that includes transfers to and from LDPS&C facilities and giving the inmate immediate access to their medical records upon release from LDPS&C custody.
“This is the continuation of the Department’s efforts to ensure continuity of healthcare for the people releasing from prison into the community,” said Jimmy Le Blanc, secretary, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
“Today’s technology allows us to provide them with easy and immediate access to their electronic medical records via an app on their cellphone or the web-based portal when they release from prison. The Sync.MD app allows for an alternative to paper medical records we currently provide. The Department currently enrolls all eligible people in Medicaid prior to release so they are able to receive healthcare in the community, and we are excited to add electronic access to medical records to help ensure their future providers can give them the healthcare they need.”
“Sync.MD’s vision is to simplify secure data exchange workflows and empower patients with better access to their healthcare information. Building this incredible partnership with LDPS&C and their dedicated team allows us to bring our solutions and services to a new level, providing efficiency, security, and improved access to records. We look forward to addressing the current gaps in data exchange for the State of Louisiana with our unique technologies, leading to improved care for offenders, better data management between correctional facilities and private healthcare providers, and secure, controlled access to patient records post-release” said Sync.MD CEO Eugene Luskin.
Background on SYNC.MD:
VYRTY™ Corporation, doing business as Sync.MD®, was founded in 2015 to provide patients with superior mobile technology to collect, store, and share their personal health information. Started through a unique partnership between technology leaders and dedicated healthcare providers, Sync.MD® set out to ease the communication burden between disparate electronic medical record systems through patented, innovative technologies that place the patient at the center of their information exchange. Today, the company has expanded their technological capabilities beyond the healthcare industry by adding identity verification, e-signatures, e-forms, and B2C and B2B secure document storage and exchange.
