International Hair Salon Group Nikita Hair Continues its US takeover With a New Franchise Location in Texas
"We operate with the vision of creating the greatest adventure in hair and beauty history." — Inger Ellen NicolaisenFRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikita Hair - the award-winning salon group committed to providing clients with great hair and a great feeling - is excited to announce that it will open a new franchise salon in Frisco, Texas as it continues to expand in the US. "We operate with the vision of creating the greatest adventure in hair and beauty history," explained Founder and serial entrepreneur Inger Ellen Nicolaisen, who has been growing Nikita Hair since 1984 into the international brand it is today. The company is excited to make new Frisco clients feel twice as nice and twice as confident. At Nikita Hair’s salons, clients experience a range of luxury services, from haircuts to balayage and extensions, all at affordable prices. Frisco clients now have the opportunity to enjoy the award-winning hair and skin products, Eleni & Chris, carried exclusively in Nikita Hair Salons. This salon signature product line was created by the mother-daughter duo, Inger Ellen and Christinah Nicolaisen, at the helm of Nikita Hair. The collection of products, inspired by nature, boasts over 47 international nominations and awards and has been featured in Vogue, Elle, and Refinery29.
As an accomplished and prestigious hair and beauty group, Nikita Hair is positioned to become a valued asset to the Frisco community. New clients can expect specialized care and expert services from the company’s experienced stylists. The group also offers a generous loyalty program to reward their customers for choosing Nikita Hair. Franchisees and salon owners, Alex Farina and Laurie Rilling, are thrilled to bring this amazing salon concept to Frisco. They shared their vision for Nikita Frisco, saying, "Everyone that gets their hair done at Nikita Frisco will be offered a cut and style that is uniquely designed to suit that guest's facial features and personal look. We believe that every great service begins with a thorough consultation. We strive to create beautiful and fashionable hair that also suits our clients' busy lifestyles."
Alex Farina and Laurie Rilling further expressed their commitment to providing exceptional service and creating an inclusive and enjoyable environment, stating, "Our aim is to create a diverse team of talented stylists that offer the most current techniques and create the most amazing experience for our guests. At Nikita Frisco, our environment is inclusive and fun; we truly believe that excitement and enthusiasm are contagious. We want everyone that visits our salon to walk away having that great feeling."
With this dynamic couple, a seasoned stylist and a doctor, clients will be in the best hands. They are confident Nikita Hair is a great fit for their growing Frisco community and are excited about this opportunity to bring the best services and products to town.
