Nikita Hair Announces Newest Location in Charleston

International Hair Salon Group Nikita Hair continues its US takeover with a new franchise location in South Carolina

We operate with the vision of creating the greatest adventure in hair and beauty history.”
— Inger Ellen Nicolaisen
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikita Hair - the award-winning salon group on a mission to provide clients with great hair and a great feeling - is excited to announce that it just opened a new franchise location in Charleston, South Carolina as they continue to expand in the US.

“We operate with the vision of creating the greatest adventure in hair and beauty history,” explained Founder and serial entrepreneur Inger Ellen Nicolaisen who has been growing Nikita Hair since 1984 into the international brand it is today.

The company is eager to make new Charleston clients feel twice as nice and twice as confident. At Nikita Hair’s salons, clients can experience a range of luxury services, from haircuts to balayage and extensions, all at affordable prices.

Charleston clients now have the opportunity to shop the award-winning hair and skin products, Eleni & Chris, carried exclusively in Nikita Hair Salons and created by the mother-daughter duo, Inger Ellen and Christinah Nicolaisen, at the helm of Nikita Hair. The collection of products, inspired by nature, boasts of over 47 international nominations and awards and several features in Vogue, Elle, and Refinery29.

As an accomplished and prestigious hair and beauty group, Nikita Hair is positioned to become a valued asset to the Charleston community. New clients can expect specialized care and expert services from the company’s experienced stylists. The group also offers a generous loyalty program to reward their customers for choosing Nikita Hair. Franchisee and salon owner, Sagar Chauhan, is excited to bring this amazing salon concept to Charleston. “Shine bright like the sun, give wings to your dreams, and soar high to the skies,” said Sagar. As a seasoned business owner, he knows great opportunity when he sees it and the value of bringing the best in services and products to the community.


About Nikita Hair

Nikita Hair is a leading international hair salon. Founded in Norway in 1984, the group continues to expand, now with over 150 locations worldwide. In the United States, it is setting itself up to become one of the most successful beauty franchises.

Andrea Lyman
Nikita Hair
+1 888-800-1289
