SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the main guidelines of the model for company’s privatization were discussed in the meeting of the State Privatization Board (Conselho Diretor do Programa Estadual de Desestatização – CDPED). The main benefits shown, in the first phase of the studies, consider: (i) increase and anticipation of investments to reach the universalization goals; and (ii) tariffs reduction through the use of part of the resources generated in the transaction.
Regarding the privatization, there was an agreement on carrying out a public offering of shares and the continuity of the next phase of specialized studies to detail the chosen model that was approved. Studies will be in charge of the Partnerships in Investments Secretariat (Secretaria de Parcerias em Investimentos). It was also recommended that the matter be returned to the CDPED after the conclusion of the next phase, for consideration and resolution of the next steps.
With regards to investments, the data used by IFC considered studies that proved the Company’s economic-financial capacity, sent in December 2021 to the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo - Arsesp). At that time, the amount of investment needed until 2033 for the universalization of basic sanitation services, 99% of the population served with drinking water and 90% served with sewage collection and treatment, was R$ 47.5 billion. This amount adjusted by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) and already considering the investments made in 2022, represents R$ 56 billion.
Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Contatos de RI
Regarding the privatization, there was an agreement on carrying out a public offering of shares and the continuity of the next phase of specialized studies to detail the chosen model that was approved. Studies will be in charge of the Partnerships in Investments Secretariat (Secretaria de Parcerias em Investimentos). It was also recommended that the matter be returned to the CDPED after the conclusion of the next phase, for consideration and resolution of the next steps.
With regards to investments, the data used by IFC considered studies that proved the Company’s economic-financial capacity, sent in December 2021 to the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo - Arsesp). At that time, the amount of investment needed until 2033 for the universalization of basic sanitation services, 99% of the population served with drinking water and 90% served with sewage collection and treatment, was R$ 47.5 billion. This amount adjusted by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) and already considering the investments made in 2022, represents R$ 56 billion.
Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br