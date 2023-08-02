The Catch-up Center Set to Host Its 2023 Annual Dyslexia 3000 Run, Walk, Cycle, or Read Campaign in October

The Catch-up Center, Inc. provides individualized, creative, and uplifting support to students that learn differently. Dyslexia 3000 educates the community about Dyslexia while raising funds to support students with learning differences in reading. Jevonda Perkins, Educator, and Founder/Executive Director of the Catch-Up Center.

The Catch-up Center hosts its Dyslexia 3000 run, walk, cycle, or read campaign annually to raise funds to benefit students needing one-on-one reading support.

We partner with families and school districts to help students who have fallen behind academically. Our unique approach to education builds confidence, test scores, and student achievement.” — Jevonda Perkins

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Catch-up Center (CUC) is a 501C3 not-for-profit organization that provides individualized, creative, and uplifting support to students who learn differently with learning disabilities such as Dyslexia, ADHD, and Dyscalculia. Through its annual fundraising event, Dyslexia 3000 , the CUC is able to provide a reduced tuition rate to families in need of financial assistance.The Catch-up Center provides differentiated individual plans that align with students' IEP goals and thereby improve test scores and student academics in school districts and local schools. The center's virtual 1:1 class can be taken from a student's classroom or home. “All students learn at The Catch-up Center. We utilize a unique approach to education. We partner with families and school districts to meet the needs of students who have fallen behind academically. Our unique approach to education builds confidence, test scores, and student achievement,” said Founder, Educator, and Executive Director of the CUC, Jevonda Perkins.Perkins started The Catch-up Center in 2017 based on her own child's unique learning difference. She is committed to providing educational support that is affordable for families and provides hands-on, supportive, and effective instruction. The CUC provides monthly payment options that provide 3-8 individualized sessions per week.The Catch-up Center began its annual Dyslexia 3000 run, walk, cycle, or read campaign in 2019 to raise funds to benefit students needing one-on-one reading support. The Dyslexia 3000 event helps to educate the community about Dyslexia while raising money to support students with learning differences in reading. Dyslexia is a learning disability that disrupts how your brain processes written language. People with dyslexia have trouble with reading and related skills. "It’s very treatable, and it doesn’t have to stand in the way of success," Perkins said. The funds raised by Dyslexia 3000 help to provide yearly scholarships to support students in need. All donations will improve long-term outcomes by providing reading support for students to be successful. To participate, sign up for the race or log your miles through the Dyslexia3000 app! Then share your photos on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok with the hashtag. #dyslexia3000.About Jevonda PerkinsJevonda Perkins, Ed. S, utilizes her degrees in Business Management and Education to grow the Catch-up Center, as it becomes a beacon of change in the educational community for students who learn differently. She is a licensed school administrator and teacher who loves teaching, learning, and supporting families and teachers.About The Catch-up CenterThe Catch-up Center, Inc. provides multi-sensory support to all students, including those of lower socioeconomic status with learning differences or who are significantly below grade level in reading and math. The center is run by a board of directors with unique backgrounds and experience to support the center, driving its positive impact on the community. Its annual fundraising event, Dyslexia 3000, serves to educate the community about Dyslexia while raising money to support students with learning differences in reading.For more information about the Catch-up Center, Dyslexia 3000 run, walk, cycle, or read campaign or how to become a sponsor, visit https://thecatchupcenter.org/

What’s The Catch-up Center all about?