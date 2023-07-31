Collierville Resident Arrested on Tax Evasion and Theft

MEMPHIS - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Daniel Cottrell, age 55, in Collierville, Tenn.

On July 13, 2023, the Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Cottrell on one felony count of tax evasion and one count of theft of property. The indictments allege Cottrell, while doing business as Luxury Diesel Coach Rentals, a Montana LLC, falsified documents to pay less in sales tax. Cottrell was also charged with theft of property related to the transaction.

If convicted, Cottrell could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for the count of tax evasion, and a maximum of four years in the state penitentiary. He could be fined up to $5,000 for the count of theft.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and consistently pursuing criminal sanctions for fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure a level playing field and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

“We want Tennesseans to know that individuals cannot evade sales tax by falsifying documents the law requires,” Special Investigations Director Tommy Sneed said. “Tennessee citizens who engage in this type of activity will be held accountable.”

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

