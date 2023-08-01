MATHCOUNTS Enhances National Math Club Program

A 2023 Gold Level Club is honored onstage at a MATHCOUNTS event. The new logo of the revamped National Math Club

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS Foundation today announced significant enhancements to the National Math Club, one of the largest extracurricular math programs in the U.S. that has served nearly a quarter million students since 2019. Based on feedback from participant surveys and focus groups, MATHCOUNTS has added new activities and resources for educators, plus more recognition for students.

Established in 2007, the National Math Club is designed to help middle school students explore math in a fun, non-competitive environment. Schools and non-school groups register each school year and receive free materials to run their own math clubs. Active clubs can receive prizes and recognition from MATHCOUNTS by achieving Silver Level or Gold Level—statuses given to clubs that meet regularly or complete collaborative projects.

“The Club is a prime example of the power of the MATHCOUNTS community,” said Kristen Chandler, MATHCOUNTS executive director, who oversaw the initial program launch. “After 16 years, countless volunteer hours and support from DoD STEM and Northrop Grumman Foundation to help us expand, we are so excited to start a new chapter of this incredible program.”

As part of the program overhaul, MATHCOUNTS will provide three new activities to add onto dozens of existing club resources, plus new giveaways for students selected with the help of participants. Club leaders also will receive another perk: exclusive access to monthly math challenges to help keep their math club students engaged year-round.

MATHCOUNTS also will relaunch Silver and Gold recognition this fall, with more awards for students, more clubs recognized and new project opportunities. A new video project option will maintain elements of the Math Video Challenge, a smaller program to be discontinued for the upcoming school year. Grades 6-8 students from that program, including over 1500 students from 2022-23, will be eligible to pursue Gold Level recognition through a math club.

“We are shifting more resources toward making the National Math Club an even better experience while keeping the best educational elements of the Math Video Challenge,” said Chandler. “These changes ensure we can devote our precious resources to serving the most students possible in the most effective ways.”

Registration for MATHCOUNTS, including for the 2023-24 National Math Club, will open August 15. School educators and volunteer leaders at extracurricular groups participate for free.

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. Celebrating its 40th year in 2022-23, MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about programs, sponsorship opportunities and math resources at www.mathcounts.org/about.