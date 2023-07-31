AZDPS Air Rescue Crew Performs Back-to-Back Heat-Related Rescues

Our air rescue crews are hard at work in this heatwave! On the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Ranger 1 air rescue crew assisted with back-to-back heat-related rescues more than 100 miles apart.

At about 1:21 p.m., the Ranger 1 crew was requested to assist the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) with the rescue of two hikers suffering from heat-related illness on Siphon Draw Trail in Apache Junction. Ranger 1 responded to the area and inserted a rescue technician to assist the PCSO deputy already on scene with the hikers. Both patients were hoisted off the trail and turned over to Superstition Fire and Medical for heat exhaustion.

Shortly after completing that mission, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Ranger 1 responded to assist the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue of three dirt bikers who broke down and were suffering from heat exhaustion on a trail north of Crown King. A rescue technician was inserted and helped get one biker onto the helicopter, then hiked down the trail to prepare the other two patients for a hoist rescue. All three subjects were safely rescued and turned over to Mayer Fire Department for medical assistance.

Rescue crews are prepared to help, but try not to put yourself - and first responders - in a dangerous situation. Avoid strenuous activities (hiking, cycling, etc.) in the middle of the day during extreme heat, bring a cell phone and more water than you think you need, and always share your plans with someone else.