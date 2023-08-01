UMI Marketing Solutions Doubles Down on Marketing Technology Winning Two SAMMYs in 2023

UMI Marketing Solutions is the leading distributed marketing partner for fast-growing multi-location brands.

Awarded for innovations in technology and as an organization, UMI Marketing Solutions wins two Sales & Marketing Technology Awards for a second year in a row.

It's always been our mission to simplify the lives of our clients...” — Amy Peart, CEO

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group named UMI Marketing Solutions Organization of the Year & Product of the Year in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

UMI has seen outstanding growth this past year and with that growth has developed new technologies that support and even anticipate client needs. "It's always been our mission to simplify the lives of our clients," said Amy Peart, CEO. "Marketing a multi-location brand is complex, but with UMI in your corner it's never been easier to modernize how you market - nationally, locally, and across specialties."

Brand HUB by UMI is a one-stop shop with everything a multi-brand group and its various brand operators need to effectively run their business. Each brand's portal is custom built to align with the brand's unique needs and lives in an ecosystem that gives corporate marketing teams the ability to look across all brands to compare trends, see key data points, and create consistency across their entire portfolio.

The combination of this powerful technology platform in conjunction with a dedicated account team is game-changing for multi-brand groups and operators looking to scale quickly. UMI provides the resources and support brands need to market more effectively across all brands and across all locations. When innovative technology intersects industry leading service amazing things happen - that's where you'll find UMI.

Of this achievement, Peart said “This is just the beginning. UMI will continue to push the envelope of what's possible, it's part of our DNA and part of what makes UMI so special. Good enough is never good enough for our amazing team!"

“We are proud to reward and recognize UMI for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

UMI Marketing Solutions powers communications and supply chain strategy for some of the top multi-location and franchise brands across the US. Combining an expert account team with a powerful technology platform built to drive brand growth, they offer unprecedented value to brands. With 25 years of experience in multi-location marketing, UMI knows what it takes to succeed in a tough market. From strategic planning to design, execution, and analysis, UMI seamlessly brings innovative, results-driven initiatives to life. For more information visit www.umimarketingsolutions.com.