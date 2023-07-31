Calimex USA Celebrates Successful Cloud Infrastructure Migration

Our successful migration is a testament to the strong collaboration between Calimex USA, our esteemed client, QualTex Laboratories and our Cloud Partner.” — Sam Waran

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CALIMEX USA, a leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare industry, proudly announces the successful migration of Servers, Applications, Databases, and Disaster Recovery (DR) on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Calimex USA Cloud Infrastructure Team, who worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless transition.

The migration was an integral part of Calimex USA's ongoing commitment to supporting the healthcare sector with cutting-edge IT solutions. A key milestone in this endeavor was the design and development of the AcQuire Application for QualTex Laboratories, a subsidiary of BioBridge Global, based in San Antonio, Texas. This mission-critical application serves over 900 Client Locations across the United States, processing over 4 million orders monthly for the last 5 years. Calimex USA expertly hosts and maintains this vital application in the Cloud.

The AcQuire Operating System and Database necessitated an upgrade, prompting the Infrastructure Migration Project. Calimex USA's Cloud Infrastructure Team conducted rigorous testing in the Development Environment, leading to the presentation of a detailed Plan with Risk Analysis to the client for approval. Several Validation and Execution Plans, adhering to stringent regulatory requirements, were meticulously prepared and approved by the client, encompassing VM, Database, Application, Backup, DR Migration, Fallback, and Post-Production Smoke Test Plans.

Prior to the migration on Sunday, July 23, 2023, comprehensive Validations were diligently conducted in the Validation Environment, addressing potential challenges to ensure a smooth transition. After receiving the client's approvals, Calimex USA confidently executed the migration in the Production Environment, resulting in a seamless transition.

Sam Waran, CEO and President of Calimex USA, expressed his gratitude to QualTex Laboratories and the Cloud Partner for their unwavering support and commitment to the project. He noted, "Our successful migration is a testament to the strong collaboration between Calimex USA, our esteemed client, QualTex Laboratories, and our Cloud Partner. Their trust in our planning and execution played a pivotal role in achieving this resounding success."

The Calimex USA Cloud Infrastructure Team was commended for their exceptional work and unwavering diligence throughout the migration. "Kudos to our dedicated team lead by Aravind K. for their tireless efforts," added Sam Waran. “Their professionalism and expertise exemplify Calimex USA's commitment to delivering exceptional services and solutions to our valued clients."

About Calimex USA:

Calimex USA Corporation is an American information technology company specializing in the regulated healthcare environment. It is a leading provider of specialized healthcare solutions with over three decades of experience in developing and delivering innovative solutions designed to ensure the highest level of safety, security, efficacy, effectiveness, and efficiency. Calimex takes complex clinical - and often painfully inefficient processes and automates them for positive return on investments (ROI). Calimex is a medical devices manufacturer and owns several FDA 510 (k) approved software medical devices.

www.calimex.net

About BioBridge Global:

BioBridge Global (BBG) is a San Antonio-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit regenerative medicine enterprise that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – South Texas Blood & Tissue, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue, as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. BBG is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services and biomanufacturing and clinical trials support.

www.BioBridgeGlobal.org

About QualTex Laboratories:

QualTex Laboratories provides state-of-the-art biologic testing services on whole blood, plasma and human cells, tissue, and cellular- and tissue-based products for biotechnology and biopharmaceutical customers. It is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit testing laboratories with automation systems and has locations in Texas and Georgia. It is a subsidiary of BioBridge Global, a nonprofit organization comprising services for regenerative medicine and research to help patients in South Texas, the United States and worldwide.

www.Qualtexlabs.org