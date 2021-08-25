Successful Go-Live. Blood Center and Hospitals, Real-Time Inventory Management Project.

CalimexUSA Blood Inventory Antigen Matched.

Real-Time Blood Inventory Management at Hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calimex USA is very pleased to announce the successful Go-Live of their new project to custom-develop, host and maintain a Blood Inventory and Distribution Application for a large listed company in California. The software design, development, testing and deployment took us 10 weeks.

The customized eOrders Application empowers the blood center and its client hospitals to record, track and analyze blood inventories at various locations of the blood center as well as at their multiple client hospital locations in real time. A real-time Dashboard provides for each Blood Type, their Antigen Matched or Un-Matched inventories by color codes for easy and quick readings. Real-time alerts and communications by emails, SMS and telephone calls between the blood center and the client hospitals are also provided.

Extensive testing and validations were performed by Calimex as well as our client blood center, compliant to FDA recommended good manufacturing practices with a Traceability Matrix. All testing and validations passed. Calimex provided extensive good documentations that included user manuals and training materials. Calimex trained super users using the training materials. Training completion was documented and signed-off.

Calimex and its client performed post implementation review and we are happy to report that the system is effective and safe for its intended use and the Go-Live is successful. Thank you and congratulations to all Team members involved.

Calimex is awarded the hosting of the related infrastructure and the eOrders application maintenance. The application is securely hosted with Duo Factor Authentication in our cloud, in a high-availability mode. The hosting is in two different geographical locations within the US, with continuous replication for Disaster Recovery (DR) and Backups. Ransomware mitigation strategy has been adopted and deployed.

Please recommend anyone you believe will benefit from our experiences, skills & excellent services. We welcome new businesses. Visit us at www.eBloodOrders.com

Contact:

Sam@calimex.net.

Sam Waran

Calimex USA Corporation

+1 415-505-9961 – I may not pick-up calls that I don’t recognize. Please leave a message.